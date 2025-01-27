BKFC has a couple of big time free agents after Knuckle Mania 5

This past Saturday night BKFC invaded Philly in front of a record setting audience for them. Nearly 16,000 fans showed up to watch some bare knuckle boxing and the fans were treated to an incredible event. In the main event, Philadelphia’s own Eddie Alvarez (1-2 BK Box) took on Jeremy Stephens (3-0 BK Box).

The event had so much hype around it and there was so much hype surrounding the main event. That said, Eddie Alvarez’s homecoming was not a successful one. He suffered a nasty broken jaw and the hands of Jeremy Stephens who scored a finish in the third round of their matchup.

In the co-main event, the BKFC heavyweight title was on the line as “Big” Ben Rothwell (4-0) challenged Mick Terrill (8-2-1). Terrill had a very impressive run in Bare Knuckle and he was the champion entering the bout, but Saturday night was all about Ben Rothwell. Rothwell knocked Terrill out in less than 40 seconds to become the champion.

Big BKFC Free Agents

This was such a successful event for BKFC and the future is looking bright. I’ll tell you one thing, if you want a promotion to emulate in terms of event pacing, look no further than the boys in Bare Knuckle. This event flew by and there never felt like a dull moment throughout the entire broadcast. A massive success in my eyes.

Today, we learned that the promotion has some business to attend to after Saturday night. On Ariel Helwani’s show this afternoon, Jeremy Stephens and new heavyweight champion Ben Rothwell announced that their contracts were up and they were officially free agents.

Rothwell made it clear how much he loves BKFC and honestly, I don’t see the big man going anywhere. With Jeremy Stephens on the other hand, that’s a question nobody knows the answer to. Stephens said that the promotion was against him in this fight and they all thought Alvarez was going to win.

Stephens doesn’t know what the future holds, but there’s certainly no guarantee that he stays with Bare Knuckle. If you’re asking me, I think it would be for the best if the two sides found a way to stay together. Bare Knuckle and Jeremy Stephens just seems like a perfect fit.