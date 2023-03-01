BKFC announces Luke Rockhold and Eddie Alvarez signings along with a major card

Aug 20, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Luke Rockhold (blue gloves) reacts after being defeated by Paulo Costa (red gloves) during UFC 278 at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Today on the MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, BKFC president Dave Feldman broke some major news. Feldman announced two major signings for the promotion along with two big time fights featuring the two new signings.

It was announced that BKFC has signed former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez and former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold. Feldman also announced that these two would be competing against two other recent signings on their April 29th card.

Luke Rockhold will be competing against “Platinum” Mike Perry in the main event of that card and in the co-main event, Alvarez will debut against Chad Mendes. This was a huge announcement for BKFC and this will certainly get the interest of MMA fans.

BKFC’s Major Day

Throughout the past couple of years, we’ve seen BKFC throw out a lot of money to try and get free agents that would bring in more viewers. We’ve seen them sign the likes of Paige VanZant, Mike Perry, Chad Mendes, and more.

However, this is the biggest announcement yet in terms of MMA names. To get two former UFC champions in the fold is a huge deal for Feldman and the promotion. Not too mention the fact that they have major fights to go along with it.

I’m incredibly curious to see how Luke Rockhold looks in BKFC. He’s always been known for his kicks more than his punches so I’m fascinated to watch him box. The co-main event of this card is the one I have circled. Eddie Alvarez and Chad Mendes with no gloves is an absolute banger.