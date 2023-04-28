BKFC 41 Preview: Chad Mendes – Eddie Alvarez

Dec 2, 2017; Detroit, MI, USA; Eddie Alvarez (red gloves) reacts to fight against Justin Gaethje (blue gloves) during UFC 218 at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

In the co-main event of BKFC 41 tomorrow night, we are going to see an absolute banger featuring two of the most exciting fighters in MMA history. Former UFC and Bellator lightweight champ Eddie Alvarez (30-8 MMA) will make his BKFC debut as he takes on former UFC title challenger Chad “Money” Mendes (1-0 Bare Knuckle).

Chad Mendes was a major signing for the promotion back in late 2021 and he made his debut in February 2022. He took on Joshuah Alvarez and scored a fourth round TKO victory. We haven’t seen him step into the ring since, but he couldn’t pass up this opportunity against Alvarez.

Eddie Alvarez last fought in April 2021 when he lost to Rae Yoon OK by decision in ONE Championship. That loss completed his contract and he had been shopping his options. While flirting with different MMA options, when BKFC called “The Underground King”, he was ready to answer and jump right in.

BKFC 41 Prediction

This is going to be a wild fight tomorrow night. Both of these men love to throw their hands and both have a ton of power. One big advantage that I see for Chad Mendes is his hand speed. Alvarez is naturally the bigger guy, but Mendes is definitely going to have the speed advantage.

Their boxing is pretty close and I would say that the power is a wash. Alvarez has been through more wars in his career and I think that plays to Mendes’ advantage at BKFC 41. I’m not sure Alvarez can take a punch like he used to be able to.

Something tells me that Chad Mendes is going to pickup his second knockout win in BKFC. I just think the speed is going to be too much and Mendes will have an explosive combination in the third round that will end the fight.

Prediction: Chad Mendes by TKO – Round 3