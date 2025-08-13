Ahead of UFC 319, the middleweight division is heating up

This past weekend at UFC Vegas 109, we saw a middleweight headliner which featured Anthony “Fluffy” Hernandez (15-2, 1 NC) and Roman Dolidze (15-4). In that fight, Hernandez put on the performance of his career as he ragdolled Dolidze on his way to submitting him in the fourth round.

That win was Hernandez’s eighth straight win after a rocky start in the UFC. Now, he’s looked at as someone who could become the middleweight champion sooner than later. Just a couple of weeks ago, we saw another middleweight headliner between Reinier De Ridder (21-2) and former champ Robert Whittaker (26-9).

In that fight, RDR moved to 4-0 inside the octagon by getting the split decision win. It’s been quite the stretch for the former ONE champion having derailed the Bo Nickal hype train back in May before picking up a huge decision win over Robert Whittaker. He’s also solidified himself at the top of the division.

Then of course, there’s this weekend. UFC 319 will be headlined by middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis (23-2) taking on undefeated star Khamzat Chimaev (14-0). This fight is looked at by many as the biggest title fight of the year and there is a massive amount of hype surrounding this event.

Backing up the main event this week in Chicago is Caio Borralho (17-1) who will turn right around and headline the upcoming Paris card against Nassourdine Imavov (16-4) in a fight that many are considering to be a title eliminator. In my opinion, the middleweight division has never been more exciting with this fresh wave of top contenders and things are going to come to a boil this Saturday night at UFC 319.