After UFC Vegas 73, can Joaquin Buckley become a contender at 170?

This past Saturday at UFC Vegas 73, we saw the welterweight debut of Joaquin Buckley (16-6). After starting out his career with the promotion in the middleweight division, Buckley dropped down to 170 pounds and took on Andre Fialho (16-7).

Given the styles of both men, the general expectation was that someone was going to get knocked out at UFC Vegas 73. Buckley said he dropped down to 170 pounds because he was jokingly tired of getting knocked out. He had been knocked out three times at welterweight.

That said, usually when someone cuts extra weight, their chin suffers. So, I was very interested to see how his chin would hold up in the UFC’s welterweight division. Well, it held up very well and in the second round, he was able to land a highlight head kick when ended the night of Andre Fialho.

What’s next after UFC Vegas 73?

This was a huge step in the right direction for Buckley. He didn’t look bad at weigh-ins and it appears that welterweight might be the best weight class for him overall. After the fight, he said he would love a rematch with Kevin Holland at some point.

Holland and Buckley are now welterweights, but they fought at 185 pounds. Holland knocked Buckley out in their fight. That said, I don’t see Holland being the next opponent for Buckley. So, who should Buckley face after his knockout win at UFC Vegas 73?

Personally, I love the idea of him fighting Khaos Williams. Most people near the back end of the rankings or just outside the top fifteen are booked up outside of Williams. Williams is coming off a win and I think it makes a ton of sense for both fighters. On top of that, stylistically, it would be a lot of fun for fight fans.