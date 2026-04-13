In the main event of UFC 327, we saw one of the most incredible finishes in recent memory. The light heavyweight title was on the line as former champion Jiri Prochazka (32-6-1) took on Carlos Ulberg (14-1).

In the opening minutes of the fight, Ulberg suffered a serious knee injury and he could hardly put any weight on his leg. Prochazka was hesitating in the cage and you could tell that he wasn’t happy about Ulberg’s injury. He would kick at the leg, as he should have done, but then he’d wave Ulberg on to try and trade.

It was an awful strategy because all Prochazka had to do was kick his leg and wait it out and he’d become UFC light heavyweight champion. Instead, Prochazka recklessly engaged with Ulberg and got caught with a flush left hook with his chin straight up in the air. Ulberg knocked Prochazka out to become the light heavyweight champion.

Interim UFC championship?

In hindsight, while the finish was incredible, this was the worst possible outcome outside of a draw for the division. Carlos Ulberg is now the UFC light heavyweight champion but the industry expectation is that his upcoming MRI will confirm a torn ACL. If that’s the case, he will not fight again this year.

Given how the UFC operates, we will likely see either another vacant title fight or we will see an interim championship created while Ulberg heals. Jiri Prochazka will be on the shortlist to fight for the interim title despite just losing to Ulberg.

He’s still at the very top of the division and he’s a fan-favorite. Paulo Costa would also be a name to watch after he stopped previously unbeaten Azamat Murzakanov on Saturday night. Former champion Magomed Ankalaev is rumored to be fighting in July and if he wins, I could see the UFC putting him back in that spot.

There were rumors about Khamzat Chimaev moving up to 205 before his title fight with Sean Strickland was announced. If Chimaev runs through Strickland, I could see the promotion entertaining a potential interim title fight with him and Paulo Costa given their ongoing internet beef.

No matter what, either a vacant title or an interim title is definitely going to be created assuming this injury is serious. A tough break for all involved.