In the main event of UFC 327, the vacant light heavyweight title is on the line. Former champion Jiri Prochazka (32-5-1) will try to regain the title as he takes on top contender and dangerous striker Carlos Ulberg (13-1).

Jiri Prochazka entered tonight coming off back-to-back knockout wins over Jamahal Hill and Khalil Rountree. Prochazka is 6-2 inside the octagon with six knockouts. The only man to get the best of him inside the octagon is former champ Alex Pereira.

Carlos Ulberg made is way to the UFC via The Contender Series back in 2020. He lost his octagon debut, but since then, he’s won nine fights in a row to earn this shot against Prochazka.

UFC 327 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 327 main event begins with a touch of the gloves. Ulberg takes the center and he lands a nice calf kick to start the striking. Prochazka lands one of his own after a nice blitz. Prochazka switching stances and Ulberg cracks him with another calf kick. Check left from Prochazka and Ulberg lands as well.

Ulberg might’ve hurt his knee during an exchange and Prochazka immediately attacking him with leg kicks. Ulberg is definitely injured and he’s trying to survive. Prochazka is going right after that knee with big kicks. Ulberg trying to get aggressive but his knees is really compromised.

He can barely stand. Prochazka going after him and out of no where, Ulberg lands a huge counter left. Prochazka is out and Carlos Ulberg just won the UFC light heavyweight title on one leg.

Carlos Ulberg def. Jiri Prochazka by KO – Round 1