After UFC 313, is an immediate rematch next for Alex Pereira?

This past Saturday in the main event of UFC 313, the light heavyweight title was on the line. Alex Pereira (12-3) was looking for his fourth successful title defense in less than 12 months as he took on the number one contender Magomed Ankalaev (21-1-1, 1 NC).

Conventional wisdom would tell you going into this fight that Magomed Ankalaev would be shooting for takedowns right away to have his best chance at becoming the light heavyweight champion. However, early on Ankalaev was more than willing to trade with the champion.

Pereira won the first round but Ankalaev came on strong in the second round. Ankalaev even rocked Poatan to end the second round. The third round could’ve gone either way but I scored it for Pereira. The fourth round was all about Ankalaev’s cage control and the fifth round was another Pereira round in my eyes.

When the fight ended at UFC 313, I scored it for Pereira. Half of the media members who scored the fight scored it for Pereira but all three judges gave the fight and the win to Magomed Ankalaev.

What’s next after UFC 313?

Following the loss on Saturday, I think Pereira should take a month or two off. The man has fought in five title fights since November 2023. He’s been the UFC’s ultimate company man and he’s stepped up whenever they needed someone big to headline a PPV card.

All that being said, when Pereira does return, he absolutely should get an immediate rematch. It was a very close loss and like I said, myself along with half the media members scoring the fight scored it for Pereira. His run at 205 has been legendary thus far and the UFC should absolutely run it back later this year with him and Ankalaev.