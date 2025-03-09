UFC 313 Results: Magomed Ankalaev dethrones Alex Pereira

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

In the main event of UFC 313, the light heavyweight title is on the line. Arguably the biggest star in the sport right now, Alex Pereira (12-2), will look to defend his title against arguably his toughest challenger in Dagestan’s Magomed Ankalaev (20-1-1, 1 NC).

For the last couple of year and a half, it felt like it was just a matter of time for Magomed Ankalaev in terms of his title shot. Last October, he defeated Aleksandar Rakic and that finally earned the top contender his title shot that many felt was long overdue.

However, to become champion he would need to beat Alex Pereira. Pereira was going for his fourth title defense in less than 12 months which is insane considering the activity level of most UFC champions. In title fights at light heavyweight, he entered the octagon tonight 4-0 with four knockouts.

UFC 313 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 313 main event starts with a touch of the gloves. Immediate pressure from Pereira as he holds the center. The champion is really looking to close the distance early and he lands a big leg kick. Another one and Ankalaev looks to counter. Ankalaev is light on his feet but he eats another leg kick.

Another kick lands perfectly on the calf for Pereira and another one. Ankalaev resets and now he’s moving forward. Pereira slams home another calf kick and now Ankalaev throws one back. Ankalaev’s lead leg might already be damaged as he’s not moving great on that lead leg. Ankalaev pushes forward and lands a jab to the body.

Combination from Ankalaev just misses. Two minutes left in the opening round and Ankalaev is starting to find his range as he lands his own leg kick. Jab now from Ankalaev. High kick from Pereira just misses and then he lands a leg kick. Another nasty calf kick from Pereira and the lead leg of Ankalaev buckled on that one.

Left over the top from Ankalaev. Leg kick now from Ankalaev and he pushes forward. Body kick and then a low kick from Pereira. Ankalaev is really upping his pressure here. Nasty calf kick from Pereira and Ankalaev shoots for a takedown. Pereira defends well and the round ends. 1-0 Pereira at UFC 313.

Round 2

Second round gets underway and I’m wondering if Ankalaev is going to go right to the wrestling. He’s back on the pressure to start the second and Ankalaev lands a jab. Ankalaev is definitely feeling the damage in his lead leg as he’s frequently switching stances here. Both men feeling things out here in the opening minute of the second round.

Big body kick from Ankalaev. Head kick from Pereira just misses and Ankalaev lands another to the body. Ankalaev with a nice leg kick of his own. Pereira lands a jab as he’s upping his own pressure here. Nice left hand from Pereira. Right over the top from Ankalaev. Clean calf kick from Pereira and Ankalaev lands to the body.

Two minutes left in the round and Ankalaev lands a big combination off a Pereira head kick. Ankalaev has Pereira against the fence and he’s throwing heat. Pereira throws back to get some distance. Ankalaev is landing clean here on the champion. Two big calf kicks and a jab now from Pereira. Left over the top from Ankalaev. Two more nasty calf kicks from Pereira.

Right hand from Pereira and Ankalaev fires back with his own combination. Both men are trading here in the center. Ankalaev rocks Pereira at the end of the round and it’s a clear round for the challenger at UFC 313.

Round 3

Entering the third and all the momentum after the second is with Ankalaev. The challenger goes right back on the pressure and he lands a body kick. Calf kick now from Ankalaev and he’s really starting to touch Pereira up. Calf kick from Pereira but his kicks aren’t doing anything right now.

Ankalaev is going right through them. Big lefts now from Ankalaev and Pereira fires a body kick. Both men trade big leg kicks and Ankalaev is really upping his pressure right now. Leg kick from Pereira and Ankalaev fires back. Leg kick from Pereira and then Ankalaev shoots. Good defense from Pereira and he lands a right on the exit.

Ankalaev goes right back on the pressure. Right hand from Pereira and a left hand from Ankalaev. Calf kick from Pereira and another. Ankalaev gets Pereira against the fence and he lands a nasty knee to the body. Combination from Pereira as Ankalaev ups his pressure. Two straight kicks now from the champion. Wild miss from Ankalaev. Clean jab lands from Ankalaev. Round ends and I give the second to Poatan which has him up 29-28 at UFC 313.

Round 4

Entering the fourth and this is a really close fight through three rounds. Ankalaev goes heavy on the pressure and immediately into a takedown attempt. Pereira defends but eats knees to the body. Pereira desperately trying to stay up here and Ankalaev is desperately trying to take the champion down.

Pereira is doing a great job with his takedown defense tonight. Four minutes left and Ankalaev is just controlling Pereira against the fence here. Pereira breaks free but Ankalaev lands a left and goes right back on the takedown attempt to a loud roar of boos from the Las Vegas crowd.

Ankalaev isn’t doing much here and the referee is warning him. The referee separates them and Pereira gets clipped by the challenger. Pereira is looking tired here with 90 seconds left. Another takedown attempt and the crowd once again showers the arena with boos. Two knees to the body from Ankalaev. The round ends and I have it 2-2 at UFC 313.

Round 5

Entering the final round and I think whoever wins this round wins the fight. Ankalaev goes right back on the pressure and he lands a body kick. Ankalaev looks much fresher here in the final round. Front kick and a huge right over the top from Ankalaev. Pereira is trying to move forward here.

Body kick from Ankalaev. Lead left now from Pereira and Ankalaev tries to start coming back with his own pressure. Left hook from Pereira and now a leg kick. Leg kick from Pereira and Ankalaev presses forward and lands to the body. Pereira starts moving forward and Ankalaev lands a right over the top.

Calf kick from Pereira. Calf kick and a head kick from Pereira lands clean. Another kick from Pereira and Ankalaev fires back. Another low kick from Pereira. Calf kick from Ankalaev and now he lands a left. Jab from Pereira. Two minutes left in the fight and Ankalaev is pressing forward now. Jab from Pereira snaps Ankalaev’s head back.

Huge jab from Poatan and a high kick. Ankalaev desperately tries going for a takedown but Pereira defends well. Ankalaev gets to the back but Pereira is staying upright here. Ankalaev is desperate with 40 seconds left in the fight. Pereira shows incredible takedown defense and stays upright. The fight ends and I give the final round to Alex Pereira and I think the UFC champion did enough to retain.

Magomed Ankalaev def. Alex Pereira by Unanimous Decision (49-46, 48-47, 48-47)