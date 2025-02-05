After suffering his first loss at UFC Saudi Arabia, what’s next for Shara Magomedov?

This past Saturday in the co-main event of UFC Saudi Arabia, we saw a big time matchup in the middleweight division. Michael “Venom” Page (23-3) was moving up in weight to take on the dangerous and entertaining striker Shara Magomedov (15-1).

Magomedov had a ton of hype behind him especially after his double spinning backfist knockout last October. He’s an excellent striker at 185 pounds and he’s definitely going to be a tough out for some of the top contenders if they choose to stand with him. Entering the octagon on Saturday, he was 4-0 in the UFC.

However, I really felt like this was going to be a tough matchup for him. Magomedov likes to use range, kicks, and his speed to outstrike his opponents. However, he was going against a master of distance who was much faster than he was and that showed on Saturday. I picked MVP despite him being the betting underdog and he was the one who led the dance on Saturday. Magomedov couldn’t get comfortable and dropped a lopsided decision.

What’s next after UFC Saudi Arabia?

Shara Bullet has taken to social media since the loss and stated that he had a number of health issues heading into the fight and that hindered his performance. Even if that’s true, I’m not a big fan of fighters talking about that after a loss because it comes across as an excuse. If you win, say everything you want but take the loss for what it is.

He’s still an excellent and dynamic striker and he’s going to be a force in the UFC. With him suffering his first loss, what should be next for him? I wouldn’t mind seeing Magomedov take on someone like Chris Curtis in his next fight. Just seems like a great fight for both men given their recent losses.

