After statement knockout win at UFC 287, who is next for Rob Font?

Apr 8, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Rob Font (red gloves) fights Adrian Yanez (blue gloves) during UFC 287 at Miami-Dade Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

This past Saturday night on the main card of UFC 287, we saw an absolute banger in the bantamweight division. Perennial top contender Rob Font (20-6) was looking to get back on track as he took on Adrian Yanez (16-4).

Font was fighting in a non-main event for the first time in three fights so the three round affair was a welcomed change. He hadn’t fought in over a year since his loss to Chito Vera. Meanwhile, Yanez was unbeaten in the UFC and was looking for the biggest win of his career.

When the fight was first getting going, both men were finding the mark, but Yanez was doing more damage. His shots were swelling up Font’s face and Yanez’s power was an advantage early. Then, Font started to really get some good shots in and started utilizing a very effective technique.

After throwing his left jab, Font would grab behind Yanez’s head to hold him in position for a right hand. This also allowed him to evade some of the shots coming back from Yanez. The first shovel hook he hit Yanez with wobbled him. Then, Font really started to pour it on.

Yanez was trying to fire back, but he was getting hurt bad. Then, another perfect shovel hook sent Yanez down to the canvas and Font finished the job. A massive statement for Rob Font at UFC 287.

Who is next after UFC 287?

This will re-established Rob Font was one of the best bantamweights in the world. This fight like a “Y’all Must’ve Forgot” type of performance from the top contender. Now that he’s back on track with this win on Saturday night, who should be next for him?

In his post-fight press conference, Font talked about a desire to fight former UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo. After losing to Brandon Moreno in their fourth fight back in January, Figueiredo said that he was moving up to 135 pounds.

I think Font is the perfect opponent for him and I like the fight. A win over Font would put Figueiredo right in the title picture. However, if Font were to win, he’d have a win over a former UFC champion and he would only be a win or so away from his own title shot.