Rob Font stops Adrian Yanez in the first at UFC 287

On the main card of UFC 287, we are going to see a pivotal matchup in the bantamweight division. Two ranked contenders will battle it out as Rob Font (19-6) takes on the surging top young prospect Adrian Yanez (16-3).

Yanez hasn’t lost a fight since 2018. He’s also been perfect inside the octagon leading into tonight. After earning a contract on the Contender Series, he’s gone 5-0 in the UFC. Granted, no competition he faced was going to be as tough as his fight this evening.

Rob Font saw a nice change of pace tonight in seeing a three round fight. Font had headlined three straight Fight Nights that all went the full 25 minutes. He was looking to bounce back tonight after suffering back-to-back losses in his last two fights.

UFC 287 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 287 bantamweight contest kicked off with a touch of the gloves. Yanez steps forward with a nice 1-2 to start things out. Two straight stiff jabs from Font. Big right hand from Yanez. Another big right hand from Yanez lands clean on a counter shot.

Stiff jab from Font and he doubles up on it. Huge right over the top from Yanez and Font is already swelling up like crazy. Jab from Front and a calf kick from Yanez. Combination from Yanez who is looking fast and powerful in the opening frame.

Huge uppercut from Font and Yanez looked wobbled there. Clean combination from Font and Yanez is definitely hurt. Jab from Font and a huge hook from Font sends Yanez down. Massive follow up shots and Yanez is out. Goodness gracious what a performance by Rob Font.

Rob Font def. Adrian Yanez by KO – Round 1