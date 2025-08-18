After losing the middleweight title at UFC 319, what’s next for Dricus Du Plessis?

This past Saturday in the main event of UFC 319, the middleweight title was on the line. Champion Dricus Du Plessis (23-3) was looking to defend his title while remaining unbeaten inside the octagon as he took on Khamzat Chimaev (15-0).

DDP was the betting underdog on Saturday night, but I like many thought that this would be a war. I thought that Du Plessis’ championship experience in the championship rounds would allow him to make this a fight even if he found himself down early.

Unfortunately for the now former champion, Saturday night was all oneway traffic. DDP was taken down by Chimaev in less than 10 seconds into the opening round. This was a theme throughout the five rounds. DDP just had no answer for the takedowns of Chimaev.

In the fifth round, DDP had his one chance. The referee stood the fight up and Du Plessis defended Chimaev’s takedown attempt and ended up in mount. He tried to attack a choke but Chimaev defended until the round ended. In the end, it was 50-44 across the board for Chimaev at UFC 319.

What’s next after UFC 319?

If DDP had lost in a close fight after a complete war, you could make the argument for an immediate rematch. There is no arguing for a rematch after that fight on Saturday night. The most highly anticipated title fight of the year was a complete and total domination by the new UFC champ, Khamzat Chimaev.

So now the question is, what’s next for the former champion. While Chimaev dominated positionally throughout the fight, DDP didn’t take a ton of damage. I don’t think he’s going to need a significant layoff and I think you might see him before the end of the year or right after the start of 2026.

The UFC has a couple of options for DDP. I think the easiest option is waiting for the Nassourdine Imavov – Caio Borralho fight to play out. I think the winner of that fight is going to get a title shot and I think honestly, the loser should fight DDP. That makes the most sense if you ask me.

Another option could be Reinier De Ridder or Anthony Hernandez. However, I think those two should just honestly fight each other leaving with DDP with either Borralho or Imavov next.