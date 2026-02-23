This past Saturday on the main card of UFC Houston, we saw a featherweight matchup with a ranking up for grabs. 14th ranked Dan Ige (19-11) was trying to hold onto his spot in the top fifteen as he took on surging contender Melquizael Costa (26-7).

Costa came to the UFC from LFA back in 2023 and he came in as a lightweight. He went just 1-2 in his first three fights and knew that he needed to change things up. He dropped to 145 and he’s been on the rise ever since. That said, this was a tough test for him on paper to see just how good he is.

Dan Ige is as tough as they come and he’s been in there with the best in the world. He’d also never been finished inside the octagon. Costa changed that on Saturday night. He put on an incredible performance and he was styling throughout the first round. Just with ten seconds left in the first round, Costa unleashed a perfect spinning back kick.

The kick landed flush along the jaw line of Ige and it sent Ige down. Costa followed up and the fight was stopped. Just a massive statement from the Brazilian at UFC Houston.

What’s next after UFC Houston?

When the rankings come out tomorrow, there’s going to be a number next to Costa’s name. After the fight on Saturday, he called out Diego Lopes for an exciting fight and while that fight would be tremendous, I just don’t see Costa getting that big of a jump in terms of ranked competition.

So, what should the UFC do with Costa? I do like the idea of him fighting a fellow Brazilian next, but I’m thinking a former Bellator champion. I actually really like the idea of him facing Patricio Pitbull next. Pitbull is ranked 12th and that would be another solid step up in terms of competition and name recognition for Costa.

If they want to aim a little higher, perhaps the winner of Kevin Vallejos – Josh Emmett, but I think the winner of that fight might try to get someone higher in the rankings and not below them.