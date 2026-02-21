MMA: UFC 273-Hernandez vs Fremd
Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Tonight, the UFC has their first 2026 fight night at an arena in the US when they take over Houston, Texas. The main event is a potential title eliminator in the middleweight division between Sean Strickland and Anthony Hernandez.

The prelims begin at 5:00 PM ET and the main card is at 8:00 PM ET on Paramount Plus. You can follow along below for live results from tonight’s fights.

UFC Houston Main Card

Middleweight: Sean StricklandAnthony Hernandez

Welterweight: Geoff NealUros Medic

Featherweight: Dan IgeMelquizael Costa

Heavyweight: Serghei SpivacAnte Delija

Welterweight: Jacobe SmithJosiah Harrell

Middleweight: Zach ReeseMichel Pereira

Prelims

Welterweight: Chidi NjokuaniCarlos Leal

Flyweight: Ode OsbourneAlibi Idiris

Flyweight: Alden CoriaLuis Gurule

Women’s Bantamweight: Nora CornolleJoselyne Edwards

Welterweight: Ramiz BrahimajPunahele Soriano

Welterweight: Jean-Paul LebosnoyaniPhil Rowe

Featherweight: Yadier del ValleJordan Leavitt

Women’s Flyweight: Carli Judice def. Juliana Miller by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Mentioned in this article:

More about:

Add Empire Sports Media as a preferred source on Google.Add Empire Sports Media as a preferred source on Google.

0What do you think?Post a comment.