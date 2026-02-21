Tonight, the UFC has their first 2026 fight night at an arena in the US when they take over Houston, Texas. The main event is a potential title eliminator in the middleweight division between Sean Strickland and Anthony Hernandez.
The prelims begin at 5:00 PM ET and the main card is at 8:00 PM ET on Paramount Plus. You can follow along below for live results from tonight’s fights.
UFC Houston Main Card
Middleweight: Sean Strickland – Anthony Hernandez
Welterweight: Geoff Neal – Uros Medic
Featherweight: Dan Ige – Melquizael Costa
Heavyweight: Serghei Spivac – Ante Delija
Welterweight: Jacobe Smith – Josiah Harrell
Middleweight: Zach Reese – Michel Pereira
Prelims
Welterweight: Chidi Njokuani – Carlos Leal
Flyweight: Ode Osbourne – Alibi Idiris
Flyweight: Alden Coria – Luis Gurule
Women’s Bantamweight: Nora Cornolle – Joselyne Edwards
Welterweight: Ramiz Brahimaj – Punahele Soriano
Welterweight: Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani – Phil Rowe
Featherweight: Yadier del Valle – Jordan Leavitt
Women’s Flyweight: Carli Judice def. Juliana Miller by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
