Tonight, the UFC has their first 2026 fight night at an arena in the US when they take over Houston, Texas. The main event is a potential title eliminator in the middleweight division between Sean Strickland and Anthony Hernandez.

The prelims begin at 5:00 PM ET and the main card is at 8:00 PM ET on Paramount Plus. You can follow along below for live results from tonight’s fights.

UFC Houston Main Card

Middleweight: Sean Strickland – Anthony Hernandez

Welterweight: Geoff Neal – Uros Medic

Featherweight: Dan Ige – Melquizael Costa

Heavyweight: Serghei Spivac – Ante Delija

Welterweight: Jacobe Smith – Josiah Harrell

Middleweight: Zach Reese – Michel Pereira

Prelims

Welterweight: Chidi Njokuani – Carlos Leal

Flyweight: Ode Osbourne – Alibi Idiris

Flyweight: Alden Coria – Luis Gurule

Women’s Bantamweight: Nora Cornolle – Joselyne Edwards

Welterweight: Ramiz Brahimaj – Punahele Soriano

Welterweight: Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani – Phil Rowe

Featherweight: Yadier del Valle – Jordan Leavitt

Women’s Flyweight: Carli Judice def. Juliana Miller by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)