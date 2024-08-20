After huge knockout win at UFC 305, what’s next for Kai Kara-France?

This past Saturday in the co-main event of UFC 305, we saw a potential title eliminator in the flyweight division. Former title challenger Steve Erceg (12-3) took on fellow top contender and former interim title challenger Kai Kara-France (25-11, 1 NC).

Entering the bout, Erceg had a lot more momentum than Kara-France. Kara-France had lost two in a row while Erceg was coming off a razor close loss to the champion, Alexandre Pantoja. With Erceg’s precise striking and length, I actually really liked him in this matchup.

Something that I underestimated was the speed and explosion of Kara-France. While it took him a bit to get going in the first round, Kara-France started finding his range. Eventually, he blitzed and landed a perfect left over the top that sent Erceg down. Erceg got back up but was once again sent down to the mat giving Kara-France the huge knockout win at UFC 305.

What’s next after UFC 305?

Despite Erceg coming off a title loss, he was lower in the rankings than Kara-France. With that in mind, Kara-France didn’t move at all in the rankings update this week and is currently fourth in the division. With that in mind, what should be next for Kai Kara-France.

Honestly, I think the UFC would be wise to give Kara-France a title shot. Brandon Royval and Tatsuro Taira are fighting in October and if the promotion hasn’t moved to make Kara-France the next title challenger, that fight’s winner will likely get the spot. However, if they want to get Pantoja an opponent sooner than later, Kara-France makes all the sense in the world.

At this point the only other matchup that would make sense for Kara-France is a rematch with Amir Albazi. Those two previously fought and many believed Kara-France won the fight, but two of the judges gave the fight to Albazi. If I was a betting man, I’d say the UFC goes title shot or Albazi next for Kara-France.