UFC 305 Recap: Kai Kara-France knocks out Steve Erceg in the first

In the co-main event of UFC 305, we saw a major matchup in the flyweight division. Former title challenger Steve Erceg (12-2) was looking to bounce back as he fought in front of his home country against New Zealand’s top flyweight Kai Kara-France (24-11, 1 NC).

For Steve Erceg, he had the opportunity of his life back in May when he fought for the flyweight title against Alexandre Pantoja. Entering the final round, Erceg seemed to have a clear path to victory if he kept the fight standing. Instead, he tried to grapple the much better grappler and got reversed leading to him losing by decision. He was hoping to right his wrong tonight.

Standing in his way was a very motivated Kai Kara-France. Kara-France had lost two in a row leading to UFC 305 and was looking to make a big statement against Erceg. He had been out for a year with concussions but he was hungrier than ever to try and get back to the flyweight title.

UFC 305 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 305 co-main event kicks off with a touch of the gloves. Kara-France tries to come in with a jab to the body while Erceg holds the center. Erceg plots forward and Kara-France feints a low kick. Kara-France throws a fast combination but neither punch lands. Jab lands for Erceg.

Jab to the body from Kara-France. Right over the top from Kara-France. Erceg upping the pressure but Kara-France is doing a good job of circling away. Jab from Erceg now. Halfway through the first round and there really hasn’t been that much action thus far. Kara-France tries to throw again but misses.

Kara-France lands there and Erceg lands a counter. Jab from Erceg. Beautiful counter combination from Erceg and that got the attention of Kara-France. Erceg upping his offense here and he lands a right. Leg kick but another combination from Erceg and Kara-France is wearing it a little. Huge left over the top from Kara-France and Erceg goes down. Erceg tries to fight back and Kara-France drops him again. This one is over, just a huge win for Kara-France at UFC 305.

Kai Kara-France def. Steve Erceg by KO – Round 1