After his win at UFC Mexico, what’s next for Brandon Moreno?

This past Saturday in the main event of UFC Mexico, we saw a big time flyweight matchup. Former champion Brandon Moreno (23-8-2) was looking to pickup his second straight win as he took on former title challenger Steve Erceg (12-4) who was looking to avoid a third straight loss.

I expected a very competitive matchup on Saturday night, but I thought that Moreno had a big advantage going into the fight. I figured the activity, pressure, and pace of Moreno would really play in this matchup and it did. That said, I also liked the power and length of Erceg which I figured would keep Moreno honest and it did.

Moreno’s output and flurries just seemed to be the story throughout the five rounds. Erceg actually had a lot of success but there never appeared to be a ton of urgency. He showed me that he could’ve defeated the former UFC champion had he fought with urgency. That said, Moreno did enough to get a unanimous 49-46 decision across the board to pickup his second straight victory.

What’s next after UFC Mexico?

Brandon Moreno is in a really tough spot atop the flyweight division. He’s clearly still one of the very best in the world and he’s proven that with his wins over Amir Albazi and Steve Erceg. However, he’s really hindered right now by the fact that he’s technically 0-3 against the champion Alexandre Pantoja. Granted, one fight didn’t count professionally as it was on The Ultimate Fighter.

Pantoja took the title from Moreno in 2023 and then Moreno suffered a split decision loss against Brandon Royval last February. Moreno would love another shot at Pantoja, but I just don’t see it happening next. I think he needs one more big win to warrant a third shot at the champion.

With that, who should he face? Well, I love the idea of him facing Kyoji Horiguchi next. The UFC just signed the RIZIN champion and are bringing him back to the octagon. Moreno seems like the perfect opponent with the winner being lined up for a title shot at whoever sits atop the flyweight division.