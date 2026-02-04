This past Saturday on the main card of UFC 325, we saw a big time matchup between two elite strikers in the lightweight division as Rafael Fiziev (13-5) took on Mauricio Ruffy (13-2). Ruffy was looking to bounce back after his first loss inside the octagon.

Last September, Ruffy had a tough loss against Benoit Saint-Denis. However, in this matchup he was getting someone who would strike with him in Rafael Fiziev. This was a fight where it was a clash of striking styles with Fiziev having that explosive Muay Thai style while Ruffy has more of that karate-sniper style.

In the first round, we saw Fiziev take control with leg kicks and he worked the body well. However, as the round went on, Ruffy started getting his timing and really sniping from range. In the second round, we saw more of the same until a devastating right straight hurt Fiziev bad. Ruffy followed up and got the TKO win at UFC 325.

What’s next after UFC 325?

This was a huge win for Mauricio Ruffy and with this win, he’s now in the top ten at lightweight. Ruffy had a lot of questions to answer in this fight and he answered them emphatically. Now, the big question is what will the UFC do with him after this latest win?

Well, he called for a fight against the likes of Paddy Pimblett and honestly, that’s a great fight to make with Pimblett coming off the interim title loss. I also like the idea of a potential fight with Dan Hooker after Saturday night.