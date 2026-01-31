UFC 325 goes down in Sydney, Australia tonight and in the main event, we are going to see a rematch for the featherweight title. The champion Alexander Volkanovski (27-4) will look to retain his title was also picking up his second win over challenger Diego Lopes (27-7).

The prelims are set to begin at 5:00 PM ET with the main card beginning at 9:00 PM ET. You can follow along below for live results from tonight’s action.

UFC 325 Main Card

Featherweight Championship: Alexander Volkanovski – Diego Lopes

Lightweight: Dan Hooker – Benoit Saint-Denis

Lightweight: Rafael Fiziev – Mauricio Ruffy

Heavyweight: Tai Tuivasa – Tallison Teixeira

Lightweight: Quillan Salkilld – Jamie Mullarkey

Prelims

Light Heavyweight: Junior Tafa – Billy Elekana

Middleweight: Cam Rowston – Cody Brundage

Middleweight: Jacob Malkoun – Torrez Finney

Welterweight: Jonathan Micallef – Oban Elliott

Featherweight: Kaan Ofli – Yizha

Road to the UFC Finals

Lightweight: Dom Mar Fan – Sang Uk Kim

Featherweight: Keiichiro Nakamura def. Sebastian Szalay by TKO – Round 3

Bantamweight: Lawrence Lui def. Sulangrangbo by Split Decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)