MMA: UFC 314 - Volkanovski vs Lopes
Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

UFC 325 goes down in Sydney, Australia tonight and in the main event, we are going to see a rematch for the featherweight title. The champion Alexander Volkanovski (27-4) will look to retain his title was also picking up his second win over challenger Diego Lopes (27-7).

The prelims are set to begin at 5:00 PM ET with the main card beginning at 9:00 PM ET. You can follow along below for live results from tonight’s action.

UFC 325 Main Card

Featherweight Championship: Alexander VolkanovskiDiego Lopes

Lightweight: Dan HookerBenoit Saint-Denis

Lightweight: Rafael FizievMauricio Ruffy

Heavyweight: Tai TuivasaTallison Teixeira

Lightweight: Quillan SalkilldJamie Mullarkey

Prelims

Light Heavyweight: Junior TafaBilly Elekana

Middleweight: Cam RowstonCody Brundage

Middleweight: Jacob MalkounTorrez Finney

Welterweight: Jonathan MicallefOban Elliott

Featherweight: Kaan OfliYizha

Road to the UFC Finals

Lightweight: Dom Mar FanSang Uk Kim

Featherweight: Keiichiro Nakamura def. Sebastian Szalay by TKO – Round 3

Bantamweight: Lawrence Lui def. Sulangrangbo by Split Decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Mentioned in this article:

More about:

Add Empire Sports Media as a preferred source on Google.Add Empire Sports Media as a preferred source on Google.

0What do you think?Post a comment.