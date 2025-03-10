After his win at UFC 313, what’s next for Justin Gaethje?

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

This past Saturday in the co-main event of UFC 313, we saw a big time rematch in the lightweight division. Former interim champion Justin Gaethje (26-5) took on Rafael Fiziev (12-4) for a second time.

These two had fought two years ago with Gaethje winning a decision over Fiziev. This was Gaethje’s first fight back since his knockout loss to Max Holloway and it was Fiziev’s first fight since a knee injury gave him a TKO loss against Mateusz Gamrot.

The fight on Saturday night was a lot like the first fight. Like the first fight, it was Fiziev that took the first round with his speed advantage. One thing that surprised Gaethje was the fact that Fiziev mixed in two takedowns during the first round. The second round saw Gaethje take control with his striking and he dropped Fiziev.

In the third round, Fiziev did start strong landing some big shots. However, Gaethje was in better shape entering the final round and he threw a lot more big shots throughout the round which sealed the round for the former interim champ. When the cards were read it was a 29-28 sweep for Gaethje at UFC 313 giving him the decision win.

What’s next after UFC 313?

If there were any concerns about Gaethje’s chin following the knockout to Max Holloway, he answered all those questions on Saturday night. Gaethje took some huge shots from Fiziev and just kept coming forward like he always has. Now with him back in the win column, what’s next?

Gaethje shot down the idea of facing Dustin Poirier at the UFC 313 post-fight press conference in what would be Poirier’s retirement fight. I don’t think the promotion would run it back with Max Holloway so that leaves a few options in my mind. I do think that Ilia Topuria is getting an immediate title shot at lightweight which means that Charles Oliveira and Arman Tsarukyan are left without opponents.

I could see the UFC booking those two against each other or I could see Gaethje getting one of them. If Gaethje was thrown in the mix, I think he’d be paired with Tsarukyan while I could see the promotion booking Max Holloway against Charles Oliveira.

The other option is of course Dan Hooker who was originally supposed to face Gaethje on Saturday but had to pull out due to a hand injury.