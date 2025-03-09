UFC 313 Results: Justin Gaethje wins action-packed rematch against Rafael Fiziev

Credit: Per Haljestam-Imagn Images

Tonight in the co-main event of UFC 313, we are going to see a rematch between two top ten lightweight contenders. Former interim lightweight and BMF champion Justin Gaethje (25-5) will take on a familiar foe in the returning Rafael Fiziev (12-3).

Originally, Gaethje was supposed to face Dan Hooker in a five-round fight. However, Hooker sustained a hand injury and Fiziev decided to step in. Both Gaethje and Fiziev needed to get back in the win column tonight. Gaethje needed to bounce back after his loss to Max Holloway and Fiziev needed a big win coming off a lengthy injury layoff and back-to-back losses.

UFC 313 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 313 co-main event kicked off with a touch of the gloves. Gaethje takes the center and Fiziev circles on the outside. Both men trade leg kicks. Gaethje ups the pressure and he lands a leg kick but Fiziev catches it and takes down Gaethje. Gaethje forces a scramble and Fiziev lands a knee. Another takedown from Fiziev and Gaethje scrambles again.

Back to their feet and Fiziev lands a left. Definitely not what Gaethje was expecting here in the opening round. Lead left from Fiziev lands. Gaethje lands a jab then a nice uppercut behind it. Now a right hand from Gaethje as he starts finding his range. Two minutes left in the opening round and this round could still go to either fighter.

Gaethje steps in and Fiziev gets a body lock. Nasty knee to the body from Fiziev and another one. They break with 90 seconds left in the round. Body kick from Fiziev and now a left. Another big body kick and Gaethje gets a body lock. Fiziev breaks free and he lands another body kick. Huge right from Gaethje checks the chin of Fiziev. Two nice right hands from Gaethje. The round ends with Fiziev landing a nice left. 1-0 Fiziev at UFC 313.

Round 2

Entering the second and the first was a clear round for Fiziev. They touch gloves for round two and here we go. Nasty leg kick lands for Gaethje and Fiziev lands a right over the top. Gaethje wings a right hand but he’s a little out of range. Nice combination lands for Gaethje.

Gaethje is really upping his pressure here in the second round and he’s making it more of a brawl. Big shot from Gaethje and Fiziev responds with a body kick. Gaethje is really keeping Fiziev on his heels here in the second round. Big head kick and a right hand lands clean for Fiziev.

Nasty right hand for Gaethje lands and now a beautiful check left from Gaethje. Fiziev lands an uppercut and now a big knee. Huge uppercut from Gaethje and down goes Fiziev. Fiziev is trying to survive with one minute left in the round. Gaethje lets him up and lands another right hand. Round ends and it’s 1-1 at UFC 313.

Round 3

Whoever wins this round wins the fight and Gaethje comes out swinging in the final round. Fiziev is holding the center and now he starts landing clean on Gaethje. Huge left hand and now a head kick. Fiziev is lighting Gaethje up here. Uppercut now from Gaethje and now both men just throw heat back at each other.

Left to the body from Fiziev and then they lock up. Right hand from Gaethje and Fiziev lands a body kick. Combination from Gaethje and Fiziev lands a couple of knees to the body. Right hand over the top from Gaethje. They clinch and Gaethje gets the better of things. Two minutes left in the round and Gaethje lands a head kick.

Gaethje gets a clinch and pushes Fiziev against the fence. They break and Fiziev lands a body kick. Combination from Gaethje. Nasty dirty boxing from Justin Gaethje. Both men are trading shots in the clinch. Right over the top on the break from Gaethje. Combination from Gaethje and he goes for a takedown but Fiziev defends well.

45 seconds left and Gaethje lands to the body. Two right hands from Gaethje and they both trade huge shot. The round ends and I give the final round and the fight to Justin Gaethje at UFC 313.

Justin Gaethje def. Rafael Fiziev by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)