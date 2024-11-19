After his win against Michael Chandler at UFC 309, what’s next for Charles Oliveira?

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

This past Saturday in the co-main event of UFC 309, we saw a five-round rematch in the lightweight division. Former lightweight champion Charles “Do Bronx” Oliveira (35-10) was taking on former title challenger “Iron” Michael Chandler (23-9).

In their first fight a few years ago, they had a wild first round where both men had a ton of success. Chandler nearly scored a finish and Oliveira had Chandler’s back at one point. In the second round, Oliveira finished Chandler after landing a perfect left hook.

From the opening bell in the rematch, Charles Oliveira was in control. Do Bronx closed the distance and did a perfect job of fighting from his range. Chandler tried to blast power shots back, but Oliveira’s distance control made it hard for Chandler to find success early on.

Oliveira also did a great job of landing takedowns throughout the first four rounds. He was able to get dominant positions and frustrate Chandler. Heading into the fifth round, Oliveira’s corner told him to be safe while Chandler’s corner told him that he had to finish the former UFC lightweight champion.

Chandler came out and threw everything he had. He hurt Oliveira on the feet and got him to the ground. It looked like Chandler was moments away from a stoppage, however, Oliveira held on. Oliveira survived the rest of the round and won a big time decision.

What’s next after UFC 309?

It’s very clear what’s next for Do Bronx after Saturday night. After Saturday, Oliveira is line for a rematch, the question is now, who will it be against? Since the start of 2018, Charles Oliveira is 13-2 and he’s beaten some of the very best lightweights in the world.

His two losses came against the current champion Islam Makhachev and the current number one contender Arman Tsarukyan. While Makhachev finished Oliveira in their first, Tsarukyan won a very close and debatable decision. In fact, I personally scored the fight for Oliveira, but two of the judges disagreed giving Tsarukyan the split decision win.

The rumor right now is that the UFC is going to have Makhachev and Tsarukyan fight for the title in January. I expect Oliveira to be cageside for that fight and whoever wins will be looking at rematching Do Bronx later in the year for the lightweight title.