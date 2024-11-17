UFC 309 Recap: Charles Oliveira wins war against Michael Chandler

In the co-main event of UFC 309, we saw a five-round lightweight rematch. Former lightweight champion Charles “Do Bronx” Oliveira (34-10) was looking to pickup his second win over former title challenger “Iron” Michael Chandler (23-8).

Michael Chandler was fighting tonight for the first time in two years. Chandler had been chasing the Conor McGregor fight but after it fell through, he decided to make his return against the former champion. This time around, he was hoping for a different outcome.

Charles Oliveira was looking to bounce back after a split decision loss to Arman Tsarukyan earlier this year. When these two first fought, Oliveira stopped Chandler in the second round and tonight, Do Bronx was looking for a similar finish to earn another shot at the UFC lightweight title.

UFC 309 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 309 starts with Oliveira taking the center. Big shots from both men and Oliveira is upping the pressure. Chandler lands a big straight shot and Oliveira times a double leg. They are against the fence and here’s a scramble. Oliveira ends up on top and he’s looking for a leg lock.

That said, they are in a stalemate here on the ground. Oliveira is trying to advance his position here and Chandler settles in on his back against the fence. Chandler is remaining calm and you can tell that he’s not trying to rush here. Oliveira is looking to advance to the mount.

90 seconds left in the round and Oliveira is getting close to the mount here but Chandler is defending well right now. Less than a minute left in the round and this has been a great opening round for the former champion. Nice shot to the body from Oliveira and now a short elbow. Over three minutes of control for Oliveira in this first round. 1-0 for Oliveira at UFC 309.

Round 2

Entering the second and I’m expecting more urgency from Chandler in this round. They touch gloves and here we go. Nice kick from Oliveira and he doubles it up. Chandler tries throwing a big straight but he’s a bit out of range. Chandler just misses a huge left. Big left from Oliveira and Chandler resets.

Big right now from Oliveira and Chandler is trying to evade but Oliveira is really stalking him here. Chandler gets some space but he eats a 1-2 from Do Bronx. Big head kick from Oliveira and now a knee up the middle. Huge left just misses from Chandler and Oliveira resets. Big takedown from Oliveira and he goes right into the mount.

All kinds of danger here for Michael Chandler with half the round remaining. Nasty elbow from Do Bronx and another. Great top control here from Oliveira and another nasty elbow from the former champion. 90 seconds left and it’s all about survival for Chandler.

Another big elbow from Oliveira. Oliveira looking for an armbar here and then he lands two straight big elbows. Oliveira is dominating this fight right now. Two more massive elbows from Oliveira. Chandler tries forcing a scramble but he can’t get Oliveira off him. The round ends and it’s 20-18 if not 20-17 for Oliveira.

Round 3

Entering the third round at UFC 309 and Michael Chandler really needs to get going. They touch gloves and here we go. Big body kick from Oliveira and Chandler lands a jab. Chandler is fighting with a lot more forward pressure to start this third round. Check left from Oliveira lands and now a kick.

Oliveira tries a takedown but Chandler shakes him off. Big kick from Chandler and Oliveira lands a jab. Oliveira backs Chandler up against the fence and he tees off. Chandler fires back and gets back to distance. Jab from Chandler and Oliveira goes right back on the pressure.

Chandler is looking tired right now and Oliveira is teeing off against the fence. Huge uppercut from Do Bronx. Chandler tries fighting back and now a takedown from Oliveira. Immediately Oliveira takes the back and he’s got the body triangle. Two minutes left in the round.

Oliveira landing big elbows and he’s beating Chandler up to the body. Chandler is doing a good job of surviving thus far but that’s the only thing you can say about Chandler right now. One minute left in the third and it’s all Charles Oliveira right now. Oliveira nearly gets the choke but Chandler powers out. The round ends and it’s another clear round for Oliveira.

Round 4

Entering the fourth round at UFC 309 and Chandler has two rounds to get a finish. They touch gloves and here we go. High kick from Oliveira and he immediately tries getting another takedown. Chandler shrugs him off and he lands a left. Oliveira right back on the pressure and he lands a front kick.

1-2 lands clean for Oliveira and Chandler lands a big left counter. Oliveira has Chandler against the fence and he’s teeing off. A huge right hook and now a left from Chandler. Oliveira lands a 1-2 and he gets a clinch. He immediately trips Chandler and now Oliveira has Chandler’s back again with more than three minutes to work.

Oliveira immediately starts looking for submissions. Body triangle locked in for Do Bronx and he’s looking for that rear naked choke. Two minutes left in the round and Chandler nearly gets out with a scramble. Chandler breaks the body triangle but Oliveira is still on his back with 90 seconds left in the round.

One minute left and Oliveira looks like he has the choke. Chandler defends perfectly and breaks the grip. The round comes to a close and it’s another round for Do Bronx at UFC 309.

Round 5

Entering the final round and Michael Chandler needs a finish. They touch gloves and here we go. Chandler lands a jab and Oliveira lands a kick. Left to the body from Oliveira. Takedown attempt from Oliveira and Chandler defends. However, Chandler is against the fence and Oliveira lands a right hand.

Chandler lands a huge combination and Chandler has Oliveira hurt. Oliveira forces a clinch after a wild swing from Chandler. Chandler ends up on top and he’s landing a ton of big shots. They look behind the head but the referee lets them go.

Oliveira gets Chandler into the guard and he throws up a triangle with two minutes left in the round. This is big for Oliveira just to recover. Chandler breaks out and Oliveira gets back to his feet. Chandler goes right back on the pressure and he lands a big shot. Oliveira returns with a big shot of his own.

Beautiful takedown from Oliveira and he gets the back of Chandler. Oliveira looking for the choke here. Chandler picks Oliveira up and he slams him with Oliveira on his back. He does it again and the round comes to an end. The round comes to a close and it’s Chandler’s round but Oliveira’s fight.

Charles Oliveira def. Michael Chandler by Unanimous Decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-45)