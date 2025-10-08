After his quick win at UFC 320, what’s next for Youssef Zalal?

On the main card this past weekend at UFC 320, we saw a big time matchup in the featherweight division. Top contender Youssef Zalal (18-5-1) was looking to continue his very impressive run as he took on former interim title challenger Josh Emmett (19-6).

Zalal was coming off a win against Calvin Kattar in a fight that wasn’t very visually appealing to the fans. Zalal had a point to prove in this fight and he wanted to have a performance that made him standpoint. That said, he had to be cautious because of the insane power coming back his way from Emmett.

Early in the first round, Zalal beautifully timed a takedown and got the fight to the mat. Once it was there, Zalal found his way to an armbar and he locked it in. With how strong Emmett is, I honestly expected him to power out of it. However, Zalal had it locked in and Emmett verbally tapped giving Zalal the quick win at UFC 320.

What’s next after UFC 320?

When Zalal got the microphone in his post-fight interview, he said that he thinks that Diego Lopes is getting the next title shot and with that, he wanted to fight Lerone Murphy next. Joe Rogan pointed out that he thinks Murphy is getting the next title shot and honestly, I think the UFC is leaning in that direction as well.

With that, I think there’s a couple of options for Zalal and the featherweight division. Lets say that the fight does end up being Volkanovski – Murphy for the featherweight title. I think Diego Lopes either needs to have the rematch with Movsar Evloev or he needs to settle his beef with Yair Rodriguez.

Where does that leave Zalal who is now ranked 7th in the division? I think you could see the UFC explore multiple different fights for Zalal. Let’s say that Lopes and Evloev end up fighting next with Murphy getting a title shot. In that case, I love the idea of Zalal facing Yair Rodriguez next.

Aljamain Sterling is another opponent that really interests me for Zalal. Sterling is a former champion and would be a great resume building name for Zalal should he win. Arnold Allen is another guy I could see for Zalal next. Either way, I think you’ll see someone ranked ahead of him and he deserves that after this incredible performance.