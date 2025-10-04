UFC 320 Results: Youssef Zalal quickly submits Josh Emmett in the first

The second fight on the UFC 320 PPV main card tonight is a really intriguing matchup in the featherweight division. Former interim title challenger Josh Emmett (19-5) is taking on surging contender Youssef Zalal (17-5-1).

A lot of people are down on the 40-year-old Josh Emmett after his recent stretch inside the octagon. After a five-fight win streak carried him to an interim title shot, he’s just 1-3 in his last four fights. Granted, those losses came against Ilia Topuria, Lerone Murphy, and Yair Rodriguez. In that stretch, he also sent Bryce Mitchell to the shadow realm.

Youssef Zalal is in his second run inside the octagon. After a 3-3-1 stretch saw him get cut from the promotion, he was brought back last year and he’s gone 5-0 since returning to the UFC. Most recently, he defeated Calvin Kattar by decision back in February.

UFC 320 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 320 featherweight contest begins with a touch of the gloves. Zalal starts the striking with a head kick that’s blocked by Emmett. Emmett tries to close the distance and Zalal circles away. Emmett moves forward and Zalal times a takedown perfectly and he immediately gets to the back of Emmett.

Emmett tries a to scramble and Zalal is attacking an armbar. Emmett verbally taps and the fight is over. Incredible performance from Youssef Zalal at UFC 320.

Youssef Zalal def. Josh Emmett by Submission (Armbar)