This past Saturday night in the co-main event of UFC Houston, we saw a big matchup in the welterweight division with a ranking on the line. 12th ranked Geoff Neal (16-8) was trying to hold onto his spot in the rankings as he took on knockout artist Uros Medic (13-3).

Medic entered the bout coming off back-to-back first round finishes and Neal entered the bout coming off a first round loss to Carlos Prates. That said, Neal looked to be the best I’d seen him in a long time mentally ahead of this fight. He was focused and ready to go.

That said, it really didn’t help the outcome. During one of the early exchanges, Neal got clipped by Medic clean. Neal moved back to reset but Medic was on him. They got close and both threw big shots. A clean left on the break landed flush on Neal and he was out cold. A huge knockout and a massive statement by Uros Medic at UFC Houston.

What’s next after UFC Houston?

This was a huge win for Medic who has now won three straight by first round finish. It’s crazy that Puna Soriano knocked out Uros Medic just over a year ago and while Puna won on Saturday night as well, these two are in much different spots in the division.

When the rankings come out tomorrow, Medic is going to be ranked and will get another ranked opponent. In terms of who that is, I think the UFC should look at Daniel Rodriguez. D-Rod is ranked 13th and he’s also won three in a row. Book these two against each other and let the winner get top ten competition.