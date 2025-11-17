This past Saturday on the main card of UFC 322, we saw a potential title eliminator in the welterweight division. Second ranked welterweight contender Sean Brady (18-2) was trying to solidify his case for a title shot as he took on the undefeated Michael Morales (19-0).

Morales had ran through all his competition thus far inside the octagon, but he hadn’t faced competition like Sean Brady. He was coming off a destruction of Gilbert Burns, but that win doesn’t hold the same weight that it did a few years ago.

With Brady coming off the insanely dominant win over Leon Edwards, it felt like this was a spot where Brady would really test Morales and show whether’s he’s legit or not. Turns out, Morales is legit, very legit.

Morales made Brady look like he didn’t even belong inside the octagon with him. Morales had his way on the feet with Brady and ultimately stopped him in the first round at UFC 322.

What’s next after UFC 322?

Michael Morales is on the extremely shortlist of top contenders for the next welterweight title fight. Islam Makhachev is the new UFC welterweight champion and after this week’s Qatar card, I think we will have a better idea on who should be next for Makhachev.

As things currently stand, I think the top two favorites are Morales and fellow undefeated contender Shavkat Rakhmonov. Rakhmonov was supposed to fight for the title but he suffered a knee injury that kept him out of action this year.

If the UFC decides to give Rakhmonov the title fight, Morales absolutely should fight fellow top contender Carlos Prates. That said, I wouldn’t be upset or shocked if Morales does end up getting the next title fight.