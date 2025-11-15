On the main card of UFC 322, we will see a big time welterweight matchup that could serve as a title eliminator. The division’s second ranked contender Sean Brady (18-1) will try to cement himself as the number one contender as he takes on the undefeated Michael Morales (18-0).

Sean Brady lost his only career fight a few years ago to former champ Belal Muhammad. Since then, Brady has won three fights in a row including a dominant performance over former champion Leon Edwards earlier this year.

Michael Morales has been flawless in his professional career and he was looking to stay that way tonight. Morales entered the octagon tonight with a perfect 6-0 record in the UFC and he was looking to show that he’s ready to challenge for the title.

UFC 322 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 322 welterweight contest begins with Morales taking the center. There’s a very large size difference between these two as Michael Morales looks massive in there. Low kick from Brady and a jab from Morales starts the striking. Check left from Morales and then he fires another jab. Brady trying to work his way on the inside and he eats a jab.

Double lefts now from Brady. Long combination from Morales and Brady does a good job defending. Big leg kick from Brady and Morales fires a jab right down the middle. Huge connection from Morales and Brady is hurt. Morales is pressuring and now he lands a lead uppercut.

Brady clinches for a moment but Morales breaks free. Morales is plotting forward and Brady lands two clean lefts to get some respect. Just when I say that, Morales rocks Brady again. Michael Morales looks incredible right now, but Brady is staying in the fight. Clean combination from Morales and Brady looks frozen.

Another massive combination and down goes Brady. A few follow up shots and it’s over. Massive statement from Michael Morales at UFC 322.

Michael Morales def. Sean Brady by TKO – Round 1