After his impressive debut at UFC 299, what’s next for Michael “Venom” Page?

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

This past Saturday on the main card of UFC 299, we saw a big time welterweight matchup with a highly anticipated debut. Former Bellator standout Michael “Venom” Page (22-2) finally made his octagon debut as he took on “The Trailblazer” Kevin Holland (25-11).

This was the perfect matchup to introduce Page to the UFC. The theatrics started with the walkout when MVP walked out to a dance track mix of The Undertaker’s theme song. There was dancing that would’ve made Israel Adesanya proud and the theatrics kept going after the fight started.

From the opening bell, you could tell that Holland would struggle with the distance. MVP starts from way out and uses his incredible speed to blitz in and attack. He flustered Holland throughout the fight and landed big shots. He did get himself into trouble in the second round when he fell throwing a kick.

Holland was able to take advantage and ended up on top. He tried to get a choke, but MVP was able to fight out of it and get back to his feet. While they were striking, it was all MVP over three rounds and he ultimately won a lopsided decision at UFC 299.

What’s next after UFC 299?

This was a big win for MVP and you should see him in the rankings when they come out tomorrow. That said, it’s going to be very interesting to see what the UFC decides to do with MVP and his next fight. Dana White said in the post-fight press conference that they have to be really considerate when picking his next fight.

For the fanfare, I would love to see them book MVP against Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson next. Wonderboy had to deal with Shavkat Rakhmonov in his last fight and he deserves a fun fight with someone who will stand with him. We know that’s all MVP wants to do as well. I think it would be the perfect fight to place on the UFC’s International Fight Week card in June.