This past Saturday on the main card of UFC 322, we saw a big time matchup in the welterweight division. Top contender Carlos Prates (23-7) was getting the fight that he asked for in taking on former champion Leon Edwards (22-6, 1 NC).

A big talking point going into this fight was Leon Edwards finally getting to face a fellow striker. After Edwards lost to Kamaru Usman in 2015, he went on a 12-0, 1 NC run in 13 fights that saw him become welterweight champion. On the feet, he outclassed everyone that he faced along the way.

However, he ran into dominant wrestling efforts from Belal Muhammad who took his title from him and then he was dominated by Sean Brady earlier this year. Both men just dominated with wrestling and at UFC 322, Edwards didn’t have to worry about that with fellow striker Carlos Prates.

Edwards and Prates both had minor moments on the feet in the first round, but Edwards used his own grappling to land takedowns and even get the back of Prates in the first round. I actually thought it was a great strategy to mix things up and have Prates guessing which could open up his striking.

In the second round, Prates was really talking to Edwards and Edwards shied away from takedowns. That proved to be his downfall as Prates landed a clean left straight that sent him to the canvas and one brutal follow up shot ended it handing the former UFC champion his third straight loss.

What’s next after UFC 322?

Entering 2024, Leon Edwards had all the confidence in the world and he was on top of the world. He hadn’t lost in nine years and he just dominated Colby Covington in his second title defense. Then, he fell completely flat against Belal Muhammad and lost his title. He then was dominated by Sean Brady and now he’s been knocked out by Carlos Prates.

In the span of a year and a half, Leon Edwards has gone from the best in the world to ranked 9th with many wondering if he can ever be a top contender again. It’s honestly hard to say what’s next for the former UFC champ, but I think there are a couple of fights that do make sense right now.

If you want to talk about ranked opponents that make sense, Joaquin Buckley makes all the sense in the world. Buckley is ranked one spot behind Edwards at 10th and he’s coming off his first loss since dropping to 170 when he lost to Kamaru Usman.

That fight makes so much sense for both guys, but there are two other names to watch. One name would be a guy like Geoff Neal. Another striker coming off a knockout loss to Carlos Prates. The wildcard name for me would be if the UFC brings back Jorge Masvidal and books him against Edwards.

Masvidal wants to return this year and him and Edwards still have a ton of beef. Edwards said that the fight didn’t make sense anymore, but now that he’s lost three fights in a row, perhaps it does.