On the main card of UFC 322 tomorrow night, we are going to see a couple of pivotal matchups in the welterweight division. One of those matchups features former world champion Leon Edwards (22-5, 1 NC) as he tries to right the ship against Carlos Prates (22-7).

A couple of years ago, Leon Edwards was on top of the world. He had dethroned Kamaru Usman and he defeated him again and Colby Covington in his first two title defenses. However, he then lost his title to Belal Muhammad and then he was dominated by Sean Brady leaving him in desperation mode tonight.

Carlos Prates won his first four UFC fights by knockout which earned him his first main event earlier this year. He came up short in that one but nearly came back with a finish at the end. His last fight was in August where he knocked out Geoff Neal in the first round.

UFC 322 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 322 welterweight contest starts with Prates taking the center. Both men working the feints here in the opening seconds and Edwards starts the striking with a leg kick. Prates fires two back and now another from Edwards. Battle of the leg kicks here in the opening minute as both men exchange them again.

Jab now from Prates followed by a leg kick. Combination from Edwards lands clean. Leg kick from Edwards and a check hook from Prates. Takedown attempt from Edwards here and he pushes Prates against the fence. Both men exchanging knees in the clinch here. Both men are just talking to each other in the clinch but with no action, the referee breaks them up.

Prates fires a huge leg kick upon the restart. Big knee to the body and now a left from Prates. Left straight and then a takedown from Edwards. Prates trying to get up but Edwards swings to the back.

Prates gets up to his feet but Edwards is locked on the back looking for a choke. Prates tries to break away and Edwards gets him right back down. The round ends and it’s 1-0 Edwards at UFC 322.

Round 2

Entering the second and it’s clear that wrestling is a huge part of the Leon Edwards game plan. Prates takes the center to start the round and here we go. Leg kick from Prates and then he doubles it up. Big leg kick from Prates and a left from Edwards lands. Jab now from Prates and Edwards counters.

Leg kick from Prates spins Edwards around. Combination now from Prates. Leg kick and a check right from Prates. Jab now from Prates and he’s having a lot of success here in the second round. Huge shot from Prates and down goes Edwards. One massive follow up and it’s over. Huge knockout win for Carlos Prates at UFC 322.

Carlos Prates def. Leon Edwards by KO – Round 2