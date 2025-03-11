After his big knockout win at UFC 313, what’s next for Mauricio Ruffy?

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

This past Saturday in the main card opener at UFC 313, we saw a big time lightweight prospect face his toughest challenger to date. The exciting Mauricio Ruffy (12-1) was looking to move to 3-0 inside the octagon as he took on King Green (32-17-1).

Green has been in there with some of the best in the world. He’s faced the current champion Islam Makhachev and he’s battered very good fighters with his slick striking and great striking defense. I expected him to be a pretty good challenge for Ruffy who struggled a bit in his last fight. However, there was no such struggle on Saturday night.

From the opening bell, Ruffy came forward and controlled the distance. He stunned Green early with a big right hand and shortly after, the highlight reel knockout came. While having Green against the fence, Ruffy spun and landed the perfect wheel kick which knocked Green out cold making a massive statement at UFC 313.

What’s next after UFC 313?

This was a huge win for Mauricio Ruffy and it showed the rest of the lightweight division that there is another real contender that is knocking on the door of the top fifteen. When the rankings came out this week, Ruffy was still not part of them but I wouldn’t be shocked if his next fight had a UFC ranking on the line.

With that, what should be next for Ruffy? I think there are a couple of options for his next fight. One option would be pairing him with Ignacio Bahamondes who submitted Jalin Turner on Saturday night. I mean, who wouldn’t want to see Bahamondes and Ruffy battle it out inside the octagon? Another really intriguing name would be Nasrat Haqparast who is also trying to get back in the rankings. I would love to see that fight as well.