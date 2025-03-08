UFC 313 Results: Mauricio Ruffy knocks King Green out in the first

Credit: Jason Silva-Imagn Images

Kicking off the main card tonight at UFC 313 is a fight that promises to produce fireworks. The always entertaining King Green (32-16-1) will look to stop the hype train of Mauricio Ruffy (11-1).

King Green was competing in his 50th professional fight tonight and he was looking to bounce back while derailing the Ruffy hype train. The last time we saw Green was last summer when he was submitted by Paddy Pimblett. Prior to that, he dominated Jim Miller at UFC 300.

Standing across from him tonight was Fighting Nerd’s Mauricio Ruffy. After earning a contract on The Contender Series, the flashy striker entered the octagon tonight 2-0 in the promotion. He was looking to make a statement over the veteran King Green tonight.

UFC 313 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 313 main card opener begins with Ruffy taking the center and immediately pressing forward. Green has his back against the fence here and both men are working their faints just feeling out the range. Low kick from Ruffy lands and a body kick from Green.

Both men just miss on left hands one minute into the opening round. Left to the body from Green lands. Green waving Ruffy in and he lands a huge right hand that stings King Green. Right hand from Green gives himself some distance. Wheel kick from Ruffy lands right on the temple and out goes King Green. Huge win at UFC 313 for Mauricio Ruffy.

Mauricio Ruffy def. King Green by KO – Round 1