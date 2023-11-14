After highlight knockout win at UFC 295, what’s next for Benoit Saint-Denis?

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

This past Saturday on the main card of UFC 295, we saw a lightweight fight that promised to bring violence and that’s exactly what it did. Fourteenth ranked Matt Frevola (11-4-1) took on the surging French contender Benoit Saint-Denis (13-1).

With Frevola coming into the fight ranked fourteenth, this fight between these two was for a spot in the UFC rankings. Saint-Denis had lost his octagon debut, but was knocking on the door of the rankings having won four straight heading into Saturday night. Meanwhile, Frevola had won three straight including a knockout win over Drew Dober.

The fight started fast and as advertised with both men throwing heat in the opening minute. Saint-Denis was landing serious body kicks and Frevola was trying to time counter shots. Frevola ended up getting a huge takedown, but Saint-Denis forced a scramble and got back to their feet.

When they broke, Frevola tried to hurry out to distance to get back to striking. Unfortunately, he did so with his hands down and Saint-Denis caught him flush with a headkick. Frevola went down to the mat and Saint-Denis finished him to get the massive knockout win at UFC 295.

What’s next after UFC 295?

Benoit Saint-Denis is on fire right now and looks like a guy who can charge up the lightweight ranks. After his win on Saturday night, he made it clear that he wants to make a serious jump in the rankings. He wanted to fight for the BMF title (held by top ranked Justin Gaethje) or fight someone like Mateusz Gamrot.

However, I think those might be out of reach right now. Saint-Denis was not in the UFC rankings entering Saturday and he just stopped the guy ranked fourteenth. It’ll be very interesting to see where the media ranks him when the rankings come out tomorrow.

He’ll be slotted somewhere between 10-15. With that in mind, who should the UFC pair him with? Well, if we are looking at available opponents, I wouldn’t mind seeing him face Renato Moicano who needs an opponent. Moicano is ranked thirteenth and hasn’t fought since his submission win over Brad Riddell last year.

Another potential option for Saint-Denis is the winner of the Bobby Green – Dan Hooker fight which goes down in a few weeks at UFC Austin. If you want eye balls on his next fight, I love Saint-Denis matched up with either of those guys. That would be my first thought if I was matchmaking.