UFC 295 Recap: Benoit Saint-Denis knocks out Matt Frevola in the first

Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

Tonight on the main card of UFC 295, we saw a big time battle in the lightweight division. A spot in the rankings was on the line as fourteenth ranked Matt Frevola (11-3-1) was looking to hold onto his spot as he took on the surging Benoit Saint-Denis (12-1).

After losing his octagon debut, Saint-Denis had won four straight fights leading into tonight. All twelve of his wins in his professional career were by finish so that is what he was aiming for in taking on Matt Frevola.

The last time we had seen Matt Frevola was at UFC 288 when he knocked out Drew Dober. That win catapulted Frevola into the rankings and he’s won three straight fights overall. He was looking to make a massive statement tonight in New York.

UFC 295 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 295 lightweight matchup kicked off with a touch of the gloves. Quick kick for Saint-Denis starts the striking. Frevola counters with a left over the top. Both throwing with a ton of speed and heat in the opening 30 seconds. Powerful body kick for Saint-Denis and then he lands another one.

Frevola drops briefly and Saint-Denis tries to get a guillotine. Frevola slips out and takes top position. Scramble from Saint-Denis and he gets on top. Frevola slips out and gets a takedown. Another scramble from Saint-Denis and they are back to striking. Huge head kick from Saint-Denis and Frevola is out.

Benoit Saint-Denis def. Matt Frevola by KO – Round 1