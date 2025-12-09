This past weekend in the co-main event of UFC 323, the flyweight title was on the line. Alexandre Pantoja (30-6) was looking to defend his title for the fifth time as he took on top young contender Joshua Van (16-2).

Van was on an incredible run to the top of the division, but he faced an extremely steep hill to climb in Alexandre Pantoja. Over the past few years, Pantoja hasn’t just become the flyweight champion, he’s solidified himself as one of the best P4P fighters in the sport.

Heading into UFC 323, I thought this was too much too soon for Van. I thought he would be a champion someday, but I didn’t see anyone at 125 taking that title away from Pantoja. Pantoja started the title fight aggressive and you could tell that he wanted to overwhelm Van.

They had a good exchange and then on the break, Pantoja fired a head kick. Van was able to defend and pushed Pantoja to the ground. When Pantoja went to post with his arm, his arm either broke or his elbow dislocated. With that, the fight was waved off and Pantoja’s incredible title run came to an awful end.

What’s next after UFC 323?

It was such a feel good and emotional moment for Alexandre Pantoja when he became the flyweight champion back in 2023. His emotional interview captivated fans everywhere and then he proceeded to go on this incredible title run. He looked like he could really challenge Demetrious Johnson as the greatest flyweight of all time.

However, everything came to a screeching halt at UFC 323 with his horrific injury. Your heart breaks for the man who is such a good representative of the sport. That said, Pantoja continues to show that in how he’s handled this unimaginable loss.

Pantoja took to social media to update his fans after the injury on Saturday. He said in the video post, “That’s what happens, you know, accidents. I had the best shape of my life. When I see Joshua on the other side of the octagon I believed I can finish him in the first round. That’s what I tried to do. Best camp of my life. Best cut weight. Best everything. I feel so comfortable in the octagon. That’s my octagon. That’s my belt.”

The former champ continued, “That’s everything I did in my life, in my whole life to that moment. It’s not just about myself today. It’s about Joshua Van. Joshua, that’s his destiny to win this belt. I’m going to work very hard. I’ve worked very hard my entire life and I’m going to work again and I’m going to make my belt again.”

Make no mistake about it, Pantoja is going to get an immediate title fight upon his return. The question for the UFC is, will he be next for Joshua Van? With Van completely healthy after the fight ended in 23 seconds, the promotion might entertain a fight with him and top contender Tatsuro Taira in the meantime.

Taira took no damage in his fight and a fight between the two men would be incredibly exciting. That said, if the UFC learns that Pantoja can come back sooner than expected, I suspect that they’ll hold Van until Pantoja can get his rematch.