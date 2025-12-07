In the co-main event of UFC 323 we are going to see a really fun matchup for the flyweight title. Champion and P4P great Alexandre Pantoja (30-5) will be looking for his fifth successful title defense as he takes on top young contender Joshua Van (15-2).

Pantoja has been on an incredibly dominant run over the past few years where he’s won eight fights in a row. During that stretch, he’s become the flyweight champion and tonight he was looking to defend his title for the fifth time.

Standing in his way of doing that was Joshua Van. Nobody thought Van would challenge for a UFC title in 2025, but he earned this shot after knocking off top contender Brandon Royval on short notice over the summer.

UFC 323 Recap

Round 1

The UFC flyweight title fight begins with a massive leg kick from Pantoja. Pantoja moving forward with a ton of aggression showing no respect to Van. Pantoja with a head kick that gets blocked by Van. Pantoja falls to the ground and he breaks his arm on the way down. The fight ends and Joshua Van wins the flyweight title after Pantoja suffers a nasty injury.

Joshua Van def. Alexandre Pantoja by TKO (Injury) – Round 1