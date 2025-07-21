After getting his first UFC win, what’s next for Patricio Pitbull?

This past Saturday on the main card of UFC 318, we saw a very important matchup in the featherweight division. Former Bellator champion Patricio Pitbull (37-8) made his second appearance inside the octagon as he took on “50K” Dan Ige (19-10).

Pitbull made his octagon debut back in April and he looked extremely flat against Yair Rodriguez. During fight week, he promised that he wouldn’t be tentative against Ige and he would make fans realize that he’s a very exciting addition to the featherweight division.

Well, for the first round and a half, it was very slow again. Now, Pitbull had more success with landing a few big takedowns, but there was a real lack of action. Then, Pitbull briefly stunned and hurt Dan Ige with a big right straight. Pitbull followed with combinations, but he couldn’t find the finishing shot.

Ige held on and then Ige went on to win the final round after hurting Pitbull early in the round. Pitbull got his hand raised by decision at UFC 318, but I don’t think he accomplished his ultimate goal.

What’s next after UFC 318?

Patricio Pitbull didn’t just want to win on Saturday night, he wanted to make a statement and he failed to do so. He showed flashes but through two fights inside the octagon, he’s been extremely conservative and he’s just looked flat. He’s definitely going to need to show something more the next time out.

So, what should the UFC do with Pitbull after this win on Saturday? I think there are a couple of routes you can go. When the rankings come out tomorrow, I’d expect Pitbull to come in around 11th which is where Dan Ige previously was. I think a very exciting fight would be Pitbull against Josh Emmett. Emmett is coming off a loss to Lerone Murphy, but he’s ranked eighth and he would definitely make the fight exciting.

Murphy could also be a name to look at as well as Arnold Allen. Pitbull has mentioned Aaron Pico, but I think the UFC is eyeing Pico for the co-main event of next month’s PPV in Chicago after his fight with Movsar Evloev fell through.