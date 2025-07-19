UFC 318 Results: Patricio Pitbull wins a decision over Dan Ige

On the main card of UFC 318, we are going to see a big time matchup in the featherweight division. All time Bellator great Patricio Pitbull (36-8) will look to bounce back and get his first win inside the octagon as he takes on “50K” Dan Ige (19-9).

After years of dominating Bellator, Patricio Pitbull made his octagon debut in April and it was not good at all. Pitbull was dominated by Yair Rodriguez and tonight, he was looking to bounce back. On that same card in April, Dan Ige stopped Sean Woodson and he was looking to win his second in a row tonight and really put Patricio Pitbull behind the UFC eight ball.

UFC 318 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 318 featherweight contest kicks off with Pitbull taking the center. Low kick from Ige starts the striking and Pitbull fires one back. Long 1-2 from Ige just misses the chin of Pitbull. Pitbull pushes forward and throws a big calf kick that finds the mark. Pitbull throws a right and Ige fires a combination. Nothing landed clean for either man there.

Very measured pace to start the first round with both men just feeling things out. Ige pushes forward with another combination, but Pitbull’s defense is on point thus far. Sharp jab lands from Pitbull and now a calf kick. Ige tries to answer with a combination but nothing lands.

Ige loads up on a right hand and Pitbull times it perfectly for a takedown attempt. Pitbull on the back and he slams Ige down. Ige back to his feet and he’s slammed right back down. Ige hits the switch to reverse but Pitbull scrambles and he’s back on top. Pitbull pushes Ige against the fence and he’s just holding Ige here.

Ige uses the fence to get back up and they separate with about a minute left in the round. Calf kick from Ige and Pitbull lands a right over the top. Ige is throwing more here but he’s not landing much in the first round. Flying knee lands from Pitbull and Ige tries to fire back. First round in the books and it’s 1-0 Pitbull at UFC 318.

Round 2

Entering the second and I would think that we will see both men look to pick things up here. They touch gloves and here we go. Big kick up top from Ige gets things going. Ige with lots of movement here and Pitbull seems very composed in there. Right over the top lands for Ige and then he just misses with a kick. Nice body shot from Pitbull and a combination from Ige.

Front kick from Ige and then a combination. Pitbull lands a really nice right hand and now he starts coming forward. Ige fires back and then circles away. Calf kick from Pitbull and now Ige fires back a combination. Another combination from Ige and Pitbull is just not throwing enough here.

Check left and now a jab from Pitbull. Big right straight from Pitbull and Ige drops to a knee. Pitbull is all over him here and he lands a big combination against the fence. Ige just trying to survive here and he eats another combination from Pitbull. Ige lands an elbow on the break and he circles away trying to regain his composure.

Pitbull stalking Ige here and he lands another right. Ige fires back with a left and now Pitbull gets the takedown. Immediate side control from Pitbull with 45 seconds left in the round. Ige trying to scramble here but Pitbull keeps him down. The round ends and it’s 20-18 Pitbull on my scorecard.

Round 3

Entering the final round at UFC 318 and I think Dan Ige needs a finish to win this fight. They touch gloves and here we go with the final round. Ige lands a nice right hand to the body. Pitbull tries to time a takedown but he eats a flush knee from Ige and that hurt him. Pitbull holding on to a leg right now and Ige separates.

Pitbull seems okay but then he eats a left. Level change from Pitbull and he gets a takedown. Scramble from Ige and he gets back to the feet with four minutes left to work. Sharp jab from Pitbull and Ige fires back. Three minutes left and Ige seems like the fresher fighter here.

Big left over the top from Ige just misses the chin of Pitbull. Two straight lefts from Ige and he’s going for it here. Combination from Ige and Pitbull goes for a takedown. Pitbull can’t get it and Ige circles away. Right hand lands from Patricio Pitbull and now a double jab. Level change from Pitbull but again, Ige defends the takedown.

Ige circles away with one minute left to work. Pitbull lands a right and Ige fires a combination. Low kick now from Ige and a body kick. Ige throws a head kick that’s caught by Pitbull and Pitbull takes him down. Scramble here and now Pitbull has ahold of the leg of Ige with 20 seconds left. They’re stuck in a leg lock position here and the round comes to an end. Dan Ige should get the round but Patricio Pitbull should get the win at UFC 318.

Patricio Pitbull def. Dan Ige by Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)