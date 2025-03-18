After falling short at UFC Vegas 104, what’s next for Marvin Vettori?

This past Saturday in the main event of UFC Vegas 104, we saw a middleweight rematch between two ranked contenders. Former title challenger Marvin Vettori (19-7-1) was fighting for the first time in nearly two years as he took on Roman Dolidze (15-3).

These two first fought back in 2023 with Vettori picking up the decision win. Following that win, Vettori lost to Jared Cannonier and we hadn’t seen him since. Vettori had been out and had been dealing with injuries. There were whispers that he still wasn’t 100% on Saturday night. With that, it felt like Dolidze had a lot more momentum on Saturday night.

Throughout the fight, Dolidze just had much more volume than Vettori and that really told the story. Vettori did have a big moment in the third when he hurt Dolidze badly but he couldn’t finish the fight. Due to the volume and bigger shots throughout the other four rounds, Dolidze comfortably won a decision at UFC Vegas 104.

What’s next after UFC Vegas 104?

While it wasn’t the best performance, it was good for Vettori just getting back inside the octagon. He did have that big moment in the third round and I think that he just needs to get back to being active. The spark is back for Vettori and he posted that online as well as called out his next opponent.

Saturday sparked the fire again, 21 months out was a bit.

Angry Vettori might be back lol

Time to win some fights

Allen before I see you outside what you doing next? Who is gonna retire who? — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) March 17, 2025

Vettori has set his eyes on Brendan Allen and sometimes match making is incredibly easy. This is a layup for the UFC. The fight to make is Vettori against Allen. These two have had history outside the octagon including a brawl after a PFL event where Allen charged Vettori throwing punches. That can be seen below.