After falling short at UFC Atlanta, what’s next for Joaquin Buckley?

This past Saturday night in the main event of UFC Atlanta, we saw a big time matchup in the welterweight division. Former champion and divisional great Kamaru Usman (21-4) made his return as he took on surging top contender Joaquin Buckley (21-7).

Joaquin Buckley had all the momentum in the world entering this matchup. He was 6-0 at 170 pounds and he was coming off stoppages over Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson and Colby Covington. This fight with Kamaru Usman was his chance to solidify himself in the title picture at 170 pounds.

You had to think that Buckley was ready for the grappling attack of Kamaru Usman entering Saturday night. However, it became very clear in the first round that Buckley wasn’t ready for that level of grappling. Throughout the first four rounds, Usman was able to take Buckley down and control him. He also really beat him up on the ground in those rounds.

Buckley never got close to getting back to his feet in any of those grappling exchanges. In the fifth round, Buckley knew that he had to go for broke. He made some adjustments and defended every takedown in the final round. In addition to defending the takedowns, he landed some really big shots securing the final round for him. However, it was too little too late and Kamaru Usman won the lopsided decision at UFC Atlanta.

What’s next after UFC Atlanta?

Earlier in the week, Joaquin Buckley talked about how much he’d learn from losses in his career and this was a great learning opportunity for him. Yes, losing is never ideal, however Buckley will be so much better after this fight with Kamaru Usman. He can also take a lot away from this knowing how well he made adjustments at the end and how strongly he did in the final round of a five-round fight.

Joaquin Buckley is still a problem for the UFC’s welterweight division and I don’t think that Saturday night changes anything for him. When the rankings come out tomorrow, I expect Buckley will either stay right where he is or he might drop one spot behind Michael Morales.

Speaking of Michael Morales, I think a great next fight would be between Buckley and Morales. If the UFC isn’t into that matchup and they want to keep Buckley up there against some of the best in the division, perhaps a battle with former champion Leon Edwards could be something to watch.

Another name I’m watching is Kevin Holland. Yes, Holland just entered the rankings at 14th. However, he has history with Buckley having knocked him out at 185 pounds. Perhaps those two could run things back in a fun matchup at 170 pounds.