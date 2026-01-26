This past Saturday night in the main event of UFC 324, the interim lightweight title was on the line. Former interim champ Justin Gaethje (27-5) was looking to capture interim gold for a second time as he took on Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett (23-4).

Pimblett was undefeated inside the octagon at 7-0 and he was the decent sized betting favorite ahead of Saturday’s interim title fight. He was coming off a destruction of Michael Chandler last April and he was lined up to face Ilia Topuria on this Paramount card before personal issues kept Topuria out. That’s when Justin Gaethje stepped in.

Gaethje is nearing the end of his career and he’s made it clear that this is his final run towards the title. That being said, all the momentum and youth was on the side of the betting favorite. Nobody told Justin Gaethje that he wasn’t supposed to win on Saturday.

From the opening bell, he walked Pimblett down and blasted him with big shots. Pimblett was dropped in the first round and he was rocked multiple times throughout. Pimblett did have a strong third round and you could also make the argument that he won the final round at UFC 324.

That being said, it was a clear decision for Justin Gaethje. One thing Paddy Pimblett proved on Saturday night is that he can take a serious punch and he proved to the world that he’s one of the toughest lightweights in the sport.

What’s next after UFC 324?

Make no mistake about it, Pimblett’s stock does take a little hit in terms of his standing in the division. Many didn’t think he deserved a title shot anyway and now that he’s lost in his opportunity at interim gold, he has some work to do.

In terms of his next fight, I think he should settle an ongoing grudge with a man who is fighting this weekend. Dan Hooker is set to face Benoit Saint-Denis this weekend at UFC 325. Personally, I think regardless of the result, Hooker and Pimblett is the fight to make.

There is some serious beef between the two men and it would still be showdown between two top ten lightweight contenders regardless of this weekend’s result.