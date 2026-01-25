UFC 324 begins a new era for the promotion on Paramount Plus and headlining the first show is an interim title fight in the lightweight division. Former interim lightweight champ Justin Gaethje (26-5) will try to become the first man to defeat Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett (23-3) inside the octagon.

Pimblett is a perfect 7-0 inside the octagon and tonight, he was looking to realize his dream of becoming champion. To do that, he would have to beat Justin Gaethje. Gaethje was coming off a big win over Rafael Fiziev to earn this interim title fight. At 37-years-old, Gaethje entered tonight knowing that this could be his last chance at a title.

UFC 324 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 324 main event begins with a touch of the gloves. Gaethje immediately trying to close the distance and Pimblett opens with a kick. Right over the top from Pimblett and now a calf kick. Another big kick from Pimblett and now a combination. Right over the top from Gaethje and now Pimblett counters.

Big combination from Pimblett and Gaethje fires back with huge power. Pimblett against the fence and he lands a counter. Huge uppercut in the clinch from Gaethje and down goes Pimblett. Gaethje firing with huge shots and Pimblett is trying to survive.

Gaethje slows his pace and now they get back on the feet. Pimblett seems to have recovered. Big shot from Gaethje and Pimblett circles away. Big combination now from Pimblett. Knee up the middle now from Pimblett and he smiles back at Gaethje. Wild first round!

They clinch and Gaethje lands a clean combination on the break. Uppercut lands for Pimblett and a nasty calf kick. Gaethje has him against the fence and he fires a big combination but an eye poke pauses the action. Back to it and Gaethje eats a combination from Pimblett. Head kick from Pimblett now.

Pimblett lands three straight calf kicks. Gaethje gets him against the fence and both men just start throwing bombs. The first round ends and I have it 10-9 Gaethje at UFC 324.

Round 2

Entering the second and both men had big moments in that opening round. They touch gloves and here we go. Combination immediately from Pimblett and now a jab. Left hook lands clean for Gaethje and Pimblett counters with two straight calf kicks. Right against the fence for Gaethje.

Front headlock from Gaethje and he pulls Pimblett down. Scramble from Pimblett and they are back to striking. Lead left from Gaethje lands. 1-2 from Pimblett and a right over the top from Gaethje. Pimblett with a combination and now Gaethje lands a strong counter.

Big elbow from Gaethje and an uppercut lands for Pimblett. Uppercut against the fence for Gaethje. Two knees to the body from Pimblett. Gaethje gets a clinch and pushes him against the fence. They break and Gaethje lands a jab. Another knee to the body from Pimblett.

Right over the top from Gaethje. Calf kick from Pimblett and Gaethje gets another headlock and he drags Pimblett to the ground. Pimblett gets back up and they’re back to striking. Jab from Pimblett. Jab from Gaethje and a big right hand sends Pimblett down again.

Huge elbows on the ground from Gaethje. Pimblett is looking busted up on the ground. The round ends and it’s 2-0 Gaethje at UFC 324.

Round 3

Third round begins and Pimblett lands a leg kick. Gaethje back on the pressure. His pressure has been suffocating thus far. Good jab from Pimblett gets distance. Another jab from Pimblett and Gaethje fires a leg kick. Body kick from Pimblett and another jab.

Sharp jab and now a 1-2 from Pimblett. At range, Pimblett is doing much better here. He has to keep himself off the fence if he wants to keep the positive momentum going. Big calf kick from Gaethje. Combination now from Pimblett. Wild shots from Gaethje and nothing is able to land.

Two straight jabs now from Pimblett. Another sharp jab from Pimblett. Gaethje has slowed in this round but he’s still trying to close the distance. Another calf kick now from Gaethje. Jab from Gaethje now and Pimblett fires one back. Right straight from Gaethje and a counter right from Pimblett.

Check left lands clean for Gaethje and then a combination from Pimblett. Jab and an uppercut from Gaethje. Calf kick from Pimblett and another nice jab. Right over the top from Pimblett and now another. Side kick from Pimblett.

Body kick from Gaethje. Big right hand lands clean for Gaethje. The round ends and Paddy Pimblett gets his first round at UFC 324.

Round 4

Entering the fourth and all the momentum appears to be with Paddy Pimblett after that third round. Gaethje opens with a jab to the body. Pimblett throws one of his own now. Combination from Pimblett. Body kick now from Pimblett and Gaethje fires a big counter shot.

Nasty right hook from Gaethje and a left seems to hurt Pimblett. Front headlock from Gaethje and then Pimblett breaks away. Clean left now from Gaethje. Knee from Pimblett and Gaethje sits him down briefly with a left. Pimblett is right back up and they clinch.

Shot to the body from Pimblett and they break. Big right from Gaethje and Pimblett is wobbled. Gaethje clinches and gets him against the fence. Gaethje breaks free and lands a huge combination. Pimblett is rocked but he’s hanging in there. Both men are trading big shots.

They break free and Gaethje lands a stiff jab. Long combination from Pimblett and Gaethje lands a big jab. Nice counter lands for Pimblett as Gaethje misses wildly. Backfist lands for Pimblett and now a body kick. Huge combination from Pimblett and that forces Gaethje to shoot for a takedown. The round ends and I have it 39-37 Gaethje.

Round 5

Entering the final round at UFC 324 and Paddy Pimblett needs a finish. They embrace and here we go. Both men trade jabs and Gaethje fires a right over the top. Combination from Pimblett and Gaethje might be wobbled. Just when Paddy has momentum, Gaethje lands a huge right.

Big calf kick from Gaethje and now a combination from Pimblett. Stiff jab from Pimblett. Combination from Pimblett and now Gaethje fires back. Body kick from Pimblett and now he shoots for a takedown. However, Gaethje defends well and he keeps it on the feet.

Pimblett has Gaethje pressed against the fence. They break with two minutes left in the round. Huge combination from Gaethje and he presses Pimblett against the fence. Pimblett breaks free and now there’s 90 seconds left in the round. Two big rights now from Gaethje.

Jumping knee lands for Pimblett and now a combination. Step-in knee from Pimblett. Huge combination now from Pimblett and Gaethje clinches. One minute left in this wild fight. Another combination from Pimblett and Gaethje clinches again. Gaethje holding on for life right now.

Right in the clinch for Gaethje. They swing for the fences in the last ten seconds and this instant classic comes to a close. I have it 48-47 Justin Gaethje and he should become a two-time interim champion here.

Justin Gaethje def. Paddy Pimblett by Unanimous Decision (48-47, 49-46, 49-46)