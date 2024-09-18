After falling short at UFC 306, what’s next for Brian Ortega?

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

On the main card of Noche UFC, we saw a big time matchup in the featherweight division. Former two-time title challenger Brian “T-City” Ortega (16-4) took on rising superstar Diego Lopes (26-6). This matchup was originally supposed to take place back in June.

However, Ortega became ill having a fever of 103 and the fight was called off the day of. Ortega had been planning on moving up to lightweight despite defeating Yair Rodriguez earlier this year and being right in the title picture at featherweight. The weight cut is becoming increasingly difficult for T-City and that’s why he wants to move up.

In fact, Ortega had been in talks with the promotion regarding a lightweight debut at Noche UFC, but opted to rebook the fight with Lopes since he had to withdrawal the first time. The fight didn’t go well at all for Ortega. Within the first 30 seconds, Lopes nearly finished him with a brutal combination.

Ortega displayed his first class toughness by surviving and never giving up. That said, he was battered with leg kicks and combinations throughout the three rounds. Ortega was hurt badly and nearly finished again right before the end of the fight. When the scores were read, it was a clean sweep for Diego Lopes.

What’s next after UFC 306?

Following the loss, it’s evident more than ever that Brian Ortega should move up to 155 pounds. I think it’s the best move for his career and honestly, I think we might see the best of Brian Ortega at lightweight. The big question regarding Ortega is where he’ll fall in terms of ranked opponents when he makes his lightweight debut.

Currently, he’s ranked fifth in the featherweight division, but he’s coming off this tough loss. My guess is that they’ll bring him in at lightweight against someone near the back half of the top ten. In looking at the rankings, I think a great first opponent could be Mateusz Gamrot.

Gamrot is coming off a loss to Dan Hooker at UFC 305 and he’s currently ranked eighth in the division. Gamrot’s grappling-first style could create a very compelling matchup with Ortega. Beneil Dariush who is ranked seventh could also be a really good matchup for Ortega’s lightweight debut.

If they want to go really flashy, you could always look at Ortega taking on 15th ranked Paddy Pimblett. There’s been rumors of a potential about with Pimblett and Dariush, but I wouldn’t rule out Ortega being a possibility.