UFC 306 Recap: Diego Lopes shines against Brian Ortega in lopsided win

On the main card of UFC 306, we saw an absolute banger in the featherweight division. Former two-time title challenger Brian “T-City” Ortega (16-3) took on rising superstar Diego Lopes (25-6).

Originally, these two were supposed to face off in the co-main event of UFC 303 back in June. However, Ortega became ill the day of the fight and had to pull out. Diego Lopes fought Dan Ige on just a few hours’ notice and won a very entertaining decision. It was Lopes’ fourth straight win and he was looking to enter title contention tonight.

Brian Ortega has hinted that he wants to move up to lightweight, but he wanted this fight against Diego Lopes. This is Ortega’s first fight since his big win against Yair Rodriguez earlier this year. With a win tonight, he would be right in the mix at 145, but as mentioned, he’s interested in moving up to lightweight.

UFC 306 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 306 main card bout kicked off with a tough of the gloves. Lopes holds the center and Ortega pops out the jab. Jab and a combination from Ortega followed by two low kicks from Lopes. Huge combination from Lopes and Ortega is hurt badly. Ortega looked nearly out on his feet.

Lopes follows up with big shots and he follows Ortega to the ground. Huge shots from Lopes and Ortega is looking for submission opportunities as he looks to survive. Ortega is busted open and Lopes nearly gets the mount. Ortega trying to recover here and nearly lands an upkick. Surprised Lopes isn’t letting Ortega up here.

Lopes follows Ortega back to the ground and lands a shot. He pulls back and Ortega gets up. Ortega still looks hurt to me. Nice jab from Ortega lands. Uppercut now from Ortega and they both trade lefts. Another nice jab from Ortega and Lopes looks a lot slower after that initial burst. Left hook lands for Lopes.

Counter right lands for Lopes as Ortega tries to come in. Nasty calf kick from Lopes lands with one minute left in the round. Left counter now from Lopes. Combination from Lopes and the round comes to a close. 1-0 Lopes at Noche UFC.

Round 2

Entering the second at UFC 306 and Ortega looks like he’s fully recovered after that first. They touch gloves and here we go. Nice jab from Ortega starts the striking followed by a calf kick from Lopes. Huge combination from Lopes briefly stiffens up Ortega but he took those shots better.

Right over the top now from T-City and now Lopes lands a right. Counter combination from Lopes and now a calf kick. Right hand from Ortega. Single leg from Ortega but Lopes defends with ease. Two big kicks land for Ortega and Lopes is definitely looking a little tired halfway through the second round.

Right over the top from Lopes misses badly. Nice calf kick and a step in left from Lopes. Right hand from Lopes and a counter left from Ortega. Jab from T-City lands. Head kick lands from Lopes but Ortega just eats it. Big 1-2 from Diego Lopes. Nasty calf kick from Lopes takes Ortega off his feet. Ortega’s calf is hurting.

Another big calf kick from Lopes. Beautiful 1-2 lands from Brian Ortega but it’s followed by a big calf kick from Lopes. Combination from Lopes. The round comes to a close and I still give it to Diego Lopes but it was a very competitive round. 20-18 Lopes on my card at Noche UFC.

Round 3

Entering the final round at UFC 306 and I think Ortega likely needs a finish here. They touch gloves and here we go with the final round. Jab from Lopes and a lead left starts his striking. Nasty calf kick from Lopes and Ortega’s leg is very swollen right now. Combinations from both men.

Ortega is pushing forward with four minutes left in the round. Beautiful combination finished with a calf kick from Lopes. Ortega fires back at Lopes. Nice counter from Lopes and these two are trading in the center. Diego Lopes is getting the better of these exchanges.

Halfway through the final round and Ortega shoots in deep for a takedown. However, Lopes defends perfectly and they stay on the feet. Another big low kick from Lopes. Combination from Ortega and now Lopes fires one back. Ortega is going for it here and he’s definitely trying.

Big combination from Lopes and Ortega is hurt. Lopes is upping the pressure and he gets a clinch along the fence. 90 seconds left in the round and Ortega breaks free. Left hand lands for Ortega. Counter left lands for Lopes. Huge calf kick and a big left hand for Lopes. Ortega fires back now. Huge left drops Ortega and Lopes is going all out for a finishes with 10 seconds left. Ortega is going to survive but he’s battered. Diego Lopes is going to win this one at Noche UFC.

Diego Lopes def. Brian Ortega by Unanimous Decision