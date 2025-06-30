After failing to regain the lightweight title at UFC 317, what’s next for Charles Oliveira?

This past Saturday in the main event of UFC 317, the lightweight title was on the line. Former featherweight champion Ilia Topuria (17-0) was looking to remain unbeaten while capturing a second world title as he took on former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira (35-11).

Do Bronx entered this bout coming off his second win over Michael Chandler. In his last 15 fights, Oliveira had been 13-2 with his only losses being a very close split decision loss against Arman Tsarukyan and his submission loss to Islam Makhachev. I am a massive fan of Ilia Topuria, but I couldn’t believe how big of an underdog Do Bronx was heading into the fight.

When the fight started, Topuria cut Oliveira with one of the first shots he threw. After they briefly exchanged in some grappling on the ground, they ended up back on the feet with about three minutes left in the round. There were a couple of big exchanges and then the end came suddenly and violently.

Topuria stepped in with a huge right that slipped by the guard of Oliveira and the first shot put him out cold. A left followed and then a couple of shots on the ground. Do Bronx was out cold and Ilia Topuria became the UFC lightweight champion.

What’s next after UFC 317?

Charles Oliveira is still one of the very best lightweights in the world despite the result on Saturday night. It’s clear that he would have to do something miraculous to catch up to Ilia Topuria, but I don’t think Oliveira is done just because of the way the fight ended. Again, he’s still 13-3 in his last 16 with those losses coming against the last two champions and the division’s number one contender.

So, what does the UFC do with Oliveira after this fight. Well, I think that no matter what the result is, we look to the main event of UFC 318 with Max Holloway. Next month, Holloway and Dustin Poirier will fight for the BMF title in Poirier’s retirement fight.

I think that no matter what happens, Oliveira’s next opponent should be Max Holloway. There’s history there with the two fighting at 145 back in 2015. However, that fight ended when Oliveira suffered an injury and these two just seem like they are meant to fight again. Whether Holloway wins or loses, give me Oliveira – Holloway 2 after this.