UFC 317 Results: Ilia Topuria knocks Charles Oliveira out cold to become lightweight champion

In the main event of UFC 317, the vacant lightweight title is on the line. Former featherweight champion Ilia Topuria (16-0) officially makes the move up as he looks to win a second title as he takes on former undisputed lightweight champion Charles “Do Bronx” Oliveira (35-10).

Topuria enters this lightweight title fight coming off two straight knockout wins over Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway. Because of those two performances, he was the big betting favorite at UFC 317. However, he had a tall task in front of him tonight in former champion Charles Oliveira. Oliveira is 13-2 in his last 15 which includes finishes over Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier, Michael Chandler, and Beneil Dariush.

UFC 317 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 317 main event begins with a touch of the gloves. Topuria opens with a big jab and these two are throwing big right away. Stiff jab from Topuria and Oliveira lands a big leg kick. Nice right hand from Oliveira and Topuria lands a shot that cuts Oliveira above the eye. Takedown attempt from Oliveira and he pushes Topuria against the fence.

It’s a nasty cut over the eye of Oliveira. Oliveira goes for a takedown but Topuria ends up on top. Scramble and now Oliveira attacks a leg lock. Topuria fights out of it and backs up. Oliveira gets stood up by the official and Oliveira is right back on the pressure. Phone booth fighting here. Huge combination from Topuria and Oliveira is out. Massive knockout for Ilia Topuria who is now the UFC lightweight champion.

Ilia Topuria def. Charles Oliveira by KO – Round 1