After extremely disappointing debut at UFC 316, what’s next for Patchy Mix?

This past Saturday on the main card of UFC 316, we saw the highly anticipated octagon debut of former Bellator champion Patchy Mix (20-2). Mix has long been considered one of the best bantamweights in the world and he had the opportunity to showcase his skills against Mario Bautista (16-2).

Unfortunately for Mix, what transpired was one of the most disappointing octagon debuts in recent memory. Mix is a world class grappler with sensational submissions. His striking has always been decent, but he’s mainly used it to setup takedowns allowing him to get the fight to the ground.

Throughout the three rounds against Mario Bautista, he seemingly was content with just striking with Bautista. Mix was getting absolutely picked apart for the majority of the three rounds. He had moments of success here and there but he looked incredibly flat and ultimately lost a very lopsided decision in his UFC debut.

What’s next after UFC 316?

Had Patchy Mix gone out there and walked through Mario Bautista like many believed that he could, he would’ve been right in the title picture at 135. Instead, he looked like he didn’t even belong in there with a guy who made the walk as the tenth ranked bantamweight in the world.

Forget world class, Mix didn’t even look like someone who belonged in the top fifteen on Saturday night. Now, do I believe that the man we saw is the best version of Patchy Mix? Absolutely not. I mean, Patchy Mix is the guy who knocked out Raufeon Stots and submitted Sergio Pettis. He is an elite bantamweight but boy he didn’t look like it in his UFC debut.

I think he should still get a ranked opponent in his next fight, but it needs to be someone on the back half of the rankings. One name that jumps out at me is Aimann Zahabi. The Canadian is coming off a win against Jose Aldo and I think that’s a good matchup for Patchy Mix.

The promotion is going to Vancouver later this year so perhaps those two fight in Canada. Unlikely, but Henry Cejudo could be another name to watch.