UFC 316 Results: Mario Bautista spoils Patchy Mix’s debut in dominating fashion

On the main card of UFC 316, we are going to see the highly anticipated octagon debut of a former world champion. Former Bellator bantamweight champion Patchy Mix (20-1) finally makes his octagon debut as he takes on tenth ranked bantamweight contender Mario Bautista (15-2).

For Patchy Mix, he’s long been considered one of the very best bantamweights in the world and tonight was his first opportunity to show fans just how good he is. However, he had a tough test in front of him in Mario Bautista who entered the octagon tonight riding a seven-fight win streak and he was looking to play the ultimate spoiler.

UFC 316 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 316 bantamweight contest kicks off with a touch of the gloves. Low kick from Bautista starts the striking. Bautista is moving forward with a ton of movement and he lands a right hand. Lots of volume from Bautista here and he lands a nice body shot. Mix just feeling this out here and he eats a right hand from Bautista.

Two big right hands land flush on the chin of Patchy Mix. Bautista is looking great here in the opening minute. Check right hook from Mix but he eats a big body shot from Bautista. Bautista is lighting Mix up here in the opening two minutes. Another big right hand lands for Bautista and another.

Patchy Mix is getting beaten up here and he desperately needs to get going. Body kick from Mix and now a side kick. They clinch and Mix lands a nice knee to the body but he eats a stiff right hand from Mix. Mix looks insanely stiff right now and Bautista is lighting him up on the feet. Another right hand from Bautista.

Mix lands a nice jab but his strikes are few and far between right now. Right to the body from Bautista. Another big right from Bautista. Low kick from Mix and a kick to the body lands for Bautista. Nice left hand from Mix lands and now a jab. Combination from Mix and the round comes a close with a massive combination from Bautista. Easily 1-0 Bautista at UFC 316.

Round 2

Entering the second and that was a terrible start for Patchy Mix. He opens the second by going forward and both men trade body kicks. Big right hand over the top from Bautista and now he’s the one coming forward. Big jab from Mix and Bautista counters with a right. Knee up the middle from Mix.

Mix lands a nice right hand but Bautista answers with a ton of volume. Big combination from Mix but again, Bautista comes right back with a clean left hand. Bautista lights up Mix with a combination and Mix looks frozen in there right now. Halfway through the fight now and this is all Mario Bautista.

Mix lands a nice head kick and now Bautista is backing up a bit. That might’ve hurt Bautista a bit. Bautista circles away and then lands another combination. Mix stops following up and Bautista is back in control after a brief moment for Mix. Two massive right hands from Bautista and he is just beating up Patchy Mix. Nasty hook to the body from Bautista and the round ends. Patchy Mix is going to need a finish at UFC 316.

Round 3

Entering the final round and Mix is definitely looking more urgent to start the final round. However, a big combination from Bautista backs him up. Sloppy takedown attempt from Mix is shrugged off by Bautista. Bautista goes right back and is just beating up Patchy Mix here. This is so one-sided right now it’s not even funny.

Left over the top now from Bautista. Another clean left from Bautista. Jab from Bautista and now another left. Patchy Mix is completely frozen in there right now and the crowd is loudly booing. Combination from Mario Bautista and Mix is just throwing little shots. Another combination from Bautista.

Patchy Mix trying to come forward but Bautista is beating him to the punch. Another stiff jab from Bautista and Mix throws a left. Not much on it and Bautista is using his movement to frustrate Mix here. Huge left over the top from Bautista. Combination from Bautista again lands.

It’s truly crazy how stiff Patchy Mix looks in there. More boos from the crowd and Mix lands. Knee from Mix but he’s going to run out of time. The fight ends and that’s an easy win for Mario Bautista.

Mario Bautista def. Patchy Mix by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)